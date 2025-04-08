UMass football adds a group of offensive transfers

The Massachusetts football team added 11 new offensive players and a few special teamers from the transfer portal this offseason under its new regime, headlined by head coach Joe Harasymiak. The Minutemen’s first time utilizing the portal since the move to the Mid-American Conference brought in new talent at each position.

Grant Jordan | QB | Gr. | Yale | 6’2 | 210 lbs

With former starting quarterback Taisun Phommachanh running out of eligibility and Ahmad Haston transferring to Tennessee Tech, the quarterback room needed replenishing. Jordan comes in with nine games played for the Bulldogs in 2024 where he threw for 1938 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The three-star transfer has the ability to use his legs as well, rushing for 360 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Jordan finished second in completion percentage in the Ivy League at 66.4 percent and was an All-Ivy Honorable Mention.

Brandon Rose | QB | Jr. | Utah | 6’2 | 212 lbs

UMass brought in one other transfer signal caller, with Rose coming to Amherst after three years with the Utes. The three-star transfer and former three-star prospect appeared in just three games in his collegiate career to this point, all in 2024, before suffering a season-ending injury in his one start against BYU in Week 11.

Rose totaled 157 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions, adding on 66 yards on the ground for Utah. The junior attended Murrieta Valley HS, passing for 7,521 career yards and 74 touchdowns. He was named Southwestern League MVP on the way to leading his team to a league championship as a senior.

Rocko Griffin | RB | R-Jr. | UTSA / Vanderbilt | 5’9 | 200 lbs

The Minutemen boasted a committee of running backs in the 2024 season, with leading rusher Jalen John eventually transferring to Coastal Carolina. Griffin joins UMass with five years of collegiate experience, three of which came in the Southeastern Conference with the Commodores.

Griffin tallied 695 yards on the ground with five touchdowns in three years with Vanderbilt, adding on 527 yards and six touchdowns in his two seasons with the Roadrunners.

Tyree Kelly | WR | Jr. | USF | 6’3 | 205 lbs

The wide receiver room for the Minutemen was replenished with two new transfer pickups this offseason. Kelly makes his way to Amherst after two years with the Bulls, where most of his playing time came on special teams. The junior has just one reception in his collegiate career for 10 yards in a 2023 game against FAU.

The Cairo, GA native comes in as a three-star transfer, showcasing more of his abilities as a receiver in his high school days. He came away with 34 catches for 624 yards and nine receiving touchdowns in his senior season.

Jake McConnachie | WR | R-Sr. | Pittsburgh | 6’5 | 215 lbs

The other addition to the receiving corps comes in the form of former Panther McConnachie, after five years with Pittsburgh. Similarly to Kelly, McConnachie played most of his time on special teams, tallying just one reception for 39 yards and a touchdown in his collegiate career.

At Verona High School in New Jersey, the redshirt senior caught 46 passes for 1,012 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season. He was named to the New Jersey Football Coaches Association (NJFCA) “Super 100” All-State team and was a First Team All-Essex County member.

Max Dowling | TE | R-Jr. | UT Martin / Kansas | 6’6 | 240 lbs

The first of three new tight ends coming to Amherst for the 2025 season, Dowling transfers in as a redshirt junior after playing his last two years with the Skyhawks. The Buffalo, NY native served as the team’s second tight end in 2024, totaling 23 catches for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Dowling brought in three receptions for 20 yards and two touchdowns. After redshirting his first collegiate year with the Jayhawks, Dowling makes his jump back into the FBS with UMass.

Reece Adkins | TE | Gr. | UCF / Eastern Kentucky | 6’6 | 250 lbs

Adkins has struggled to find his way onto the field consistently through his five years of collegiate football, totaling nine receptions for 55 yards and zero touchdowns. He started his career with the Colonels, spending four seasons there before joining the Knights.

The graduate didn’t make his way on the field for UCF in 2024, but looks to be one of the most experienced tight ends on the roster for the Minutemen for their upcoming season.

Alex Geraci | TE | Gr. | Dartmouth | 6’4 | 235 lbs

Rounding out the skill position transfers on offense is another experienced tight end in the form of Geraci. The graduate spent four years with the Big Green, catching seven passes for 56 yards and no touchdowns.

Geraci plays more of a blocking role as a tight end, only walking away with nine receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown in his senior year of high school.

Kyle Brown | OL | Gr. | Dartmouth | 6’4 | 295 lbs

The Big Green have one other player transferring over to UMass, with Brown making the switch after two standout years as a starter on the offensive line. The graduate was named to the All-Ivy League First Team in 2024 after an Honorable Mention the year before.

Michael Entwistle | OL | Gr. | Harvard | 6’2 | 295 lbs

Entwistle was another member of the All-Ivy First Team in 2024 and an Honorable Mention in 2023 on the offensive line, leaving the Crimson after four years. He started in 20 games across his collegiate career, finishing with a PFF overall grade of 72.6 in 2024.

Sullivan Weidman | OL | R-Jr. | West Virginia | 6’5 | 318 lbs

After three years with the Mountaineers, Weidman will return back to his home state of Massachusetts for the 2025 season. The Franklin, MA native was mostly a special teamer for West Virginia, adding depth at guard after being named the Evergreen League Co-Lineman of the Year in his senior year of high school.

Derek Morris | K | Sophomore | California | 6’2 | 200 lbs

Kicker was one of the biggest positions of need this offseason for the Minutemen, bringing in two guys to give new life to the special teams unit. Morris transfers in after spending his freshmen year with the Golden Bears, going 11-for-15 on field goals with a long of 46 yards and making all of his 13 extra points.

Marcus Lye | K | Senior | Northern Arizona | 6’1 | 210 lbs

Competing for the starting spot alongside Morris will be Lye, joining UMass after three years with the Lumberjacks. The Aussie went 8-for-11 in his junior season in 2024 with a long of 52 yards, making all 23 extra points he attempted.

Mike Maynard can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @mikecmaynard.