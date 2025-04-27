UMass community reacts to Pope Francis’ passing

On Monday, April 21, Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, died peacefully at his home in the Vatican following a prolonged battle with illness. Francis was elected after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. Lauded as the “People’s Pope”, Pope Francis was known for his humility and openness to all walks of life during his tenure.

Born in Argentina as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis was the former Archbishop of Buenos Aires and the first Jesuit elected as pope. Following an illness scare when he was 21, Francis entered the priesthood and joined the Society of Jesus in 1958.

Among his accomplishments, he was the first to appoint a woman to lead a major Vatican office, approved non-marital blessings for same-sex couples, formally abolished the death penalty from the Catechism and was deeply committed to world peace from Ukraine to Gaza.

Reverend Father Valentine Nworah, chaplain and director of the Newman Catholic Center at the University of Massachusetts, expressed deep sorrow and gratitude following Monday’s tragic news.

“It is never easy to lose a spiritual leader who has guided the Church with wisdom and compassion and so much love,” the Rev. Nworah said. “I felt a deep sense of mourning, mixed with gratitude for his years of service and the legacy he leaves behind.”

With the Church entering an era of new leadership, Nworah cautiously anticipates the opportunity for a shift in focus.

“While the Church remains grounded in centuries of tradition, the selection of a new pope always brings the possibility of a fresh perspective … many are hoping for a leader who can offer both continuity, renewed hope and a tremendous care and love for those on the peripheries of the Church,” Nworah explained.

Following the current period of mourning and reflection, the next steps involve the convening of cardinals in a conclave held in the Sistine Chapel. During the conclave, the cardinals will vote until a two-thirds majority is reached, at which time the new pope is elected.

“The exact timeline can vary, but historically, the process has taken anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks,” Nworah said.

James Magyar, a senior political science major, expressed his hopes amidst a trying time for the church and the world as a whole. “I’m very interested to see who the new pick will be given this tense and turbulent time. I’m hoping for a bit more moderate pope,” Magyar said.

Antonio Phaneuf, a junior natural resources conservation major, voiced his sincere respect and admiration for the Pope, as well as his outlook on the upcoming conclave. “I really felt like he did a good job as Pope,” Phaneuf said. “I’m praying for him and his soul … we’re in a good place and I’m excited to see who gets picked. I trust that the Lord’s Will will be done.”

Cassandra Usherwood, a senior architecture major, shared her excitement for the upcoming conclave and the new era the church is entering. “I’m excited to see God’s will be done – we’re really looking forward to seeing who’s going to be the next pope!” Usherwood said.

Nworah encourages students to remain engaged by following news from the Vatican, reflecting on the significance of the moment and staying informed. “Sharing thoughts, asking questions and staying informed can transform this into a deeply meaningful spiritual and educational experience. It’s a chance to witness history and think critically about the direction of the Church in the modern world,” Nworah said.

“Most vital is the call to pray for the Church and her leaders at this moment,” Rev. Nworah said.

The Newman Catholic Center will be hosting a requiem Mass for Pope Francis on Fri. May 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Samuel Cavalheiro can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X (formerly Twitter) @samcavalheiro1. Daniel Estrin can be reached at [email protected]