UMass football’s 2025 defensive transfer class

The Massachusetts football team brought in a group of 13 defensive transfers and a pair of special teamers ahead of its first season in the Mid-American Conference. After losing a large group after the 2024 season, head coach Joe Harasymiak made sure to replenish his defense at all three levels.

Joshua Nobles | DL | Sr. | Jackson State / Western Michigan | 6’4 | 250 lbs

Starting up front, Nobles is the first of a chunk of defensive linemen making their way to Amherst for the 2025 season. The former Tiger had nine sacks in 2024, part of 50 total tackles on the season. He added two forced fumbles and one pass defended. Before going to Jackson State, Nobles began his career in the MAC with the Broncos. He saw the field in both 2022 and 2023, totaling 3.5 sacks and 22 tackles.

Shymell Davis | DL | Sr. | Maine | 6’3 | 295 lbs

Davis makes the switch to UMass after spending his last four seasons with the Black Bears. The senior tallied one sack, 34 tackles and three quarterback hurries across 22 games played in his collegiate career.

Malachi Madison | DL | R-Jr. | Virginia Tech | 6’3 | 290 lbs

After three years with the Hokies, Madison joins the Minutemen to look for more playing time. The Chester, VA native played in two games across his college career, coming away with one sack and two total tackles. He was ranked the No. 31 ranked prospect in Virginia coming out of high school in 2022.

David Onuoha | DL | Sr. | Rutgers | 6’1 | 237 lbs

Harasymiak convinced a few of his former players from the Scarlet Knights to follow him to UMass, including Onuoha. In three years with the program, the senior recorded two tackles. In high school, Onuoha totaled 157 tackles with 14 for loss and 3.5 sacks as a senior and had at least 12 tackles in all 10 games he played in.

Timothy Passmore Jr. | DL | R-So. | UConn | 6’2 | 295 lbs

Coming over from the rival Huskies, Passmore Jr. joins the Minutemen with three seasons of collegiate experience. The redshirt sophomore tallied three tackles across three games. Passmore Jr. tallied 42 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and three sacks as a senior in high school.

Timmy Hinspeter | LB | Sr. | Rutgers | 6’1 | 230 lbs

Hinspeter is the other Scarlet Knight following Harasymiak over to UMass after three years under his coaching. The senior came away with 20 tackles in his nine games played in college. In high school, he was a three-year varsity starter and two-time team captain who finished his senior year with 131 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble.

Dean Shaffer | LB | Gr. | Yale | 6’1 | 230 lbs

Another experienced member of the second level coming in for the Minutemen is Shaffer. The Smithtown, NY native spent his last four years with the Bulldogs, as a team captain in 2024. Across 18 games played, he tallied 38 tackles and one pass defended.

Nick Hawthorne | LB | R-So. | Boise State | 6’2 | 217 lbs

Rounding out the front seven is Hawthorne, who comes to UMass after two years with the Broncos where he didn’t see the field. The redshirt sophomore spent his high school career playing defensive back, totaling 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions as a senior.

Malcolm Greene | DB | Gr. | Virginia / Clemson | 5’11 | 190 lbs

As a former four-star recruit, Greene joins the Minutemen with a plethora of high-level collegiate experience. In his last two years with the Cavaliers, he came away with 18 total tackles and a forced fumble. Before that, Greene spent three seasons with the Tigers, finishing with 34 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended, a forced fumble and 1.5 sacks.

DD Snyder | DB | R-Jr. | Ball State / Illinois | 6’0 | 186 lbs

Snyder comes over from a fellow MAC opponent after spending two years with the Cardinals. Over that time, he tallied 60 total tackles, two interceptions, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

Kendall Bournes | DB | Jr. | Concord University | 6’0 | 195 lbs

Continuing the trend of experienced defensive backs is Bournes, who started in 22 games with the Mountain Lions over the last two years. He led the team in tackles in 2024 with 80, along with a second-place finish as a true freshman with 78 in 2023. Bournes added two interceptions, seven pass breakups, 7.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Zeraun Daniel | DB | Jr. | Georgetown | 6’1 | 205 lbs

Daniel projects to be a ball-hawk for the Minutemen in 2025 after tallying seven interceptions over the last two seasons with the Hoyas. Across his 22 games played, the junior added 105 tackles, eight passes defended and a forced fumble.

TJ Magee | CB | Sr. | Davidson | 5’10 | 190 lbs

The final new member on defense for UMass is Magee, who transfers after three seasons with the Wildcats. The Denham Springs, LA native played in 24 games and totaled 70 tackles, two interceptions, 18 passes defended and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Keegan Andrews | P | Jr. | Texas A&M / MacKillop College | 6’3 | 250 lbs

Currently listed as the only punter on the roster, it seems Andrews is in line to see his first collegiate playing time in 2025 with the Minutemen after not seeing the field with the Aggies in 2024.

Jovoni Borbon | LS | Gr. | McNeese / SMU / Maricopa CC | 5’10 | 210 lbs

Finishing up the list of 28 total transfers this offseason is Borbon, who has five years of collegiate experience. The graduate was the Cowboys’ starting long snapper in 2024, after two years with the Mustangs where he saw the field in one game. Borbon was ranked the No. 1 junior college long snapper in the nation in both 2020 and 2021.

Mike Maynard can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @mikecmaynard.