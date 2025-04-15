Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass Freshmen develop startup to combat media bias

ClearContext hopes to bring credibility and context to modern news outlets
Judith Gibson-Okunieff
College of Information and Computer Sciences
Byline photo of Abby Joyce
By Abby Joyce, Assistant News Editor
April 15, 2025

Freshman mathematics major Gagan Gutta and freshman computer science major Matthew Perlman have developed a startup called ClearContext, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze news articles, videos and media to prevent misinformation or biases.

“We believe in a world where everyone can read and access clear, unbiased and well-contextualized information,” Gutta explained. “So we’re trying to empower readers to make informed decisions by providing them with the full picture.”

The pair is developing an AI platform that can be integrated into different media outlet website’s to allow readers to have comprehensive context, “highlighting any potential biases, basic information or alternate viewpoints,” Gutta said.

The initial application of the platform is a browser extension that allows users to directly access alternate viewpoints from the sources on which they read and view news. Gagan hopes “to highlight any missing or misleading information, avoid clickbait and show the users they are fully equipped with a more nuanced understanding of the news.”

“The extension was able to provide a straightforward way for common readers to see the big picture,” Gagan continued.

Gutta and Perlman are eager to connect with other students or news outlets that are interested in collaborating with them and ClearContext to tackle challenges in media bias, and say they can be reached via email.

They have also been working with Rodrigo Zamith, chair of journalism at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, to test out the platform for around three weeks. They were able to gather feedback from Professor Zamith and worked on further development.

Going forward, ClearContext is partnering with reputable news sources to “provide them with tools and seamlessly integrate them into their websites.”

Gutta explains how partnering with news outlets will not only boost the use and credibility of their program, but enhance the strategies of avoiding misinformation or bias of the news organizations that they work with. They say they are “partnering with these organizations that are already committed to high journalistic standards.” According to Gutta, they “amplify that credibility and give an even greater confidence in what they actually consume.”

Gutta explained that after COVID-19 and following the rise of social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Twitter used by Gen Z, it became cheaper for companies to advertise on social platforms utilizing an algorithm to target audiences rather than to take out ads in print media.

The pair hopes to build their platform to curb the polarizing nature of modern media and create a credible and dependent source to use when consuming media and news.

“This year is kind of known as the era of information overload and polarized media,” Gutta said. “And we also believe there’s a big lack of trust in what people actually are reading online.”

Abby Joyce can be reached [email protected].

