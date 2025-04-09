UMass students need better manners

On Wednesday, in the midst of the housing crisis, I posted on the University of Massachusetts 2028 Snapchat story, pleading with my classmates not to take my friend’s spot in the housing selection. Her appointment wasn’t until the next day, so I assumed people could hold off until then. I was probably one of a hundred other students who did the same, so I didn’t think anything of it.

Later that day, while scrolling through YikYak, I realized my post might have come off as tone-deaf. Students were posting about how overwhelmed they felt, how desperate they were to find housing and how these posts made them feel even more boxed out of already limited options. It’s not like people want to take someone’s room out of spite—they just want a place to live.

Like many of us, I hadn’t fully grasped the weight of what’s happening. UMass Amherst is in a housing crisis. Students are scrambling just to find a place to live. Some might even have to transfer because off-campus housing is too expensive or simply unavailable. I deleted my post once I realized that my plea, while well-intentioned, was contributing to a larger problem.

That moment made me think: why are we like this? Why do we brush off common courtesy like it’s optional? Why does it feel like UMass students, and Gen Z more broadly, are collectively forgetting how to be decent to each other? This kind of behavior is part of a larger issue. A lack of manners and empathy seems to be spreading through our campus, and it shows up in more ways than just Snapchat posts.

We see it every day. People speeding by on scooters without warning, nearly knocking over pedestrians. Motorbikes weaving through crowds. Students walking in the road, ignoring crosswalks. Plates left on dining hall tables for workers to clean up—even though the dish return is literally by the exit.

How hard is it to say “please,” “thank you” or “good morning” to dining hall staff? Or to hold the door open for someone carrying ten things? These micro-manners might seem small, but they add up, and their absence is noticeable.

We are all human beings, and we owe each other basic respect. Gen Z, as a generation, is often accused of having bad manners. And to be honest, the criticism isn’t entirely wrong. We were raised online, where efficiency and casual communication matter more than etiquette. Most of our social lives are mediated through screens, and that disconnect affects how we treat people in real life.

It makes sense that we struggle with things like eye contact, smiling at someone on the way to class or saying thank you when someone holds the door. But those small moments matter. These micro interactions remind us we are part of a community. They benefit us too.

Many Gen Z students are anxious and isolated. It’s easy to feel like humanity is doomed, like there’s no point in trying. But maybe practicing basic kindness is one small way to feel connected again. What if these micro interactions are tiny reminders that humanity might still be okay?

To be fair, UMass students do a lot of things right. We post each other’s lost UCards, keys and credit cards on Snapchat. We help each other out when it counts, and that’s something to be proud of. But we should carry that same care into our everyday behavior, not just in emergencies or when it’s convenient.

Manners are not outdated. They are a quiet way of saying: “I see you, and you matter.”