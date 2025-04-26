Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass women’s lacrosse concludes regular season with 26-4 win over George Mason

Kassidy Morris breaks single-season record for goals scored
Rohan Guhathakurta
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Emma Bensley, Collegian Staff
April 26, 2025

The Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team finished its regular season defeating George Mason 26-4 on Saturday afternoon at Garber Field.

Despite the rainy, slippery conditions, the Minutewomen (13-3, 10-0 Atlantic 10) recorded their highest goal tally of the season. They are the A-10 regular season champions, and will enter next week’s tournament as the No. 1 seed.

“The team just really came together,” head coach Jana Drummond said. “The senior group [are people] we want to honor and play well for, and you can just tell everyone on the team brought that energy and just felt that motivation to play well for them and for each other.”

Kassidy Morris led the scoring, finding the back of the Patriots’ (7-10, 2-8 A10) net five times. Her fifth goal of the matchup and 70th of the season came in the third quarter with about six minutes left.

Receiving the ball behind the net from attacker Ava Connaughton, Morris ran just outside the crease to find the bottom left corner of the goal, giving UMass an 18-2 lead.

During the first half, Morris set the single-season goal record for the program after scoring her hat-trick goal. The record, previously held by Kiley Anderson and Sam Rush (67), is now at 70 after Saturday’s matchup.

“I’m very fortunate to be a part of this program, I’ve loved it, I’m so thankful,” Morris said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, they’re everything. This team…the chemistry we have on the field is just outstanding this year.”

Joining Morris on the scoresheet, seniors Delaney Rodriguez-Shaw and Tessa Shields both scored four goals.

Rodriguez-Shaw scored a brace back-to-back in the first quarter to give the Minutewomen a four-goal lead. Her second score found the back of the net after receiving the ball from Lauren Tolve and running into the 12-meter arc, shooting over George Mason goalkeeper Regan Bestick’s head to find the top left corner of the net.

Shields’ 46th goal of the season and her fourth of the afternoon was assisted by Morris within the first couple minutes of the second half. Gaining possession outside the crease, the senior shot over her shoulder to find the back of the net, kickstarting a seven-goal run for UMass.

For the first time in her career, Paris Melberg secured a brace, with her second goal coming midway through the fourth. Being assisted by Isabella Fisher, Melburg shot from outside the eight-meter arc and found the bottom right of Bestick’s net.

Defensively, the Minutewomen had a slow start, conceding to the Patriots within the first 10 seconds of play. However, from there, they went on a 13-goal run, not conceding again until the final three minutes of the second quarter.

“[The slow start] was coming out here and getting a little bit used to [the] weather and the rain,” Drummond said. “It was just fine-tuning some [things], we were playing so fast… so just breathe and get to reset to focus on what we needed to do.”

In net, Catrina Tobin faced nine total shots, five of which were on goal. She made one crucial save after George Mason was awarded a free position shot late in the first quarter. For the most part, though, UMass’ dominance gave the senior goalie a quiet afternoon before being subbed off for freshman Ava Lori Hudgins in the fourth quarter.

Postgame, the Minutewomen honored their 10 seniors: Morris, Jordan Dean, Rodriguez-Shaw, Tolve, Rachel Shu, Melberg, Katherine Cuozzo, Lauren Carey, Shields and Tobin.

Looking ahead, the pressure now falls on UMass to win its final A-10 tournament and receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The program has won at least a share of the conference’s past 13 regular season titles, but it’s won its postseason tournament just once since 2018.

The Minutewomen will be back in action at noon on Friday, May 2, getting a bye to the semifinals of the A-10 tournament. Their opponent is to be determined.

Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women’s lacrosse celebrates 10 seniors
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass men’s lacrosse loses 16-15 to Hobart on Senior Day
Daily Collegian (2025)
Tennis Notebook: UMass wins Atlantic 10 quarterfinal match against Davidson
The SGA met at the Cape Cod Lounge in the Student Union on 04/23/25.
Two motions passed at weekly senate meeting
Northeast Residential Area, April 17, 2025
Residential Assistant and Peer Mentor Union bargains with UMass administration
Courtesy of Shanti Furtado
Artist profile: Autumn Drive
More in Archives
UMass Softball vs URI on 4/23/25 on Sortino Field.
UMass softball drops both games in doubleheader to URI
Cam Parnoff photographing a men’s lacrosse game.
Behind the lens: Cam Parnoff
Outside the Student Union Building on 3/31/2025
Letter: How the vaping industry is damaging our youth
UMass women's lacrosse beat UMass Lowell 18-7 at Garber Field on 4/22/25.
UMass women’s lacrosse closes out Atlantic 10 era
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass baseball falls to New England rival in midweek matchup
Daily Collegian (2025)
Sunrise Movement hosts Earth Day celebration and rally
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2025)
A look back at UMass Baseball in the Atlantic 10
Photo courtesy of UMass Theater Guild’s official Instagram.
The UMass Theatre Guild brings theatergoers back to 1989 with a killer production of ‘Heathers: The Musical’
Daily Collegian (2025)
How to find passion on your practical path
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women's lacrosse surges past UMass Lowell in 18-7 victory
Photo courtesy of IMDb.
'Black Bag:’ Soderbergh’s spy drama dissects a marriage built on secrets
Professor David Card gives a lecture on immigration policies and minimum wage laws at Stockbridge Hall on 4/3/25. Daily Collegian (2025)
Nobel Prize-winning economist David Card comes to UMass