Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

What can we learn from Australia’s fight against food insecurity

Ultra processed foods are dominant but harmful
(Daily Collegian, 2012)
Byline photo of Manas Pandit
By Manas Pandit, Head Opinion Editor
April 21, 2025

Food insecurity and the dominance of high calorie foods are twin problems plaguing the developed world. In the U.S. these problems have contributed to rising obesity rates and nutritional deficiencies. Meanwhile, some countries are taking steps to solve these problems, and we must learn from them.

Food insecurity in Australia has become a pressing issue, not only due to rising costs of living but also because of the fundamental structure of modern food systems. Approximately one in five Australian households experience food insecurity each year. At the “Real Action on the Cost of Living Crisis” briefing on April 6, I spoke with Professor Dr. Phillip Baker from the University of Sydney about one of the central forces shaping this crisis: the cultural and economic dominance of ultra-processed foods.

I asked Baker whether the solution to the ultra-processed food problem lies more in disrupting the economic dominance of the companies producing these goods, or in reshaping cultural narratives around food and health. I asked this because these foods occupy a culturally dominant, near-hegemonic position in our collective imagination, shaped in large part by targeted advertising.

Dr. Baker explained that ultra-processed foods are economically engineered for maximum profitability. To achieve this level of profitability, they are made with low-cost ingredients and heavily processed with sugar, fat and salt to stimulate overconsumption. Their long shelf life, low production cost and addictive palatability make them ideal commodities for large food corporations. This economic advantage creates a feedback loop: as food companies profit, they reinvest in marketing and distribution strategies further entrenching these foods in everyday diets.

In Australia, supermarkets are now dominated by these ultra-processed food products. This is not a coincidence — it is the result of deliberate business models and policy choices. Addressing food insecurity in Australia, then, must start with economic reform.

Dr. Baker advocates for disrupting the business models that sustain the dominance of ultra-processed foods in Australia. This includes ending subsidies for industrial agriculture and fossil fuels, taxing unhealthy foods and tightening regulations on marketing, especially to children.

Some promising steps have already been taken: the Australian government has piloted taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages in some jurisdictions and is considering broader policy frameworks for restricting junk food advertising. These policies can help redirect food industry incentives and make healthy, minimally processed foods more competitive in the market – steps we, too, could learn from.

Supporting local and sustainable agriculture is crucial. Programs that connect small-scale farmers with public institutions—such as schools, hospitals and aged care facilities—are beginning to gain traction. Such policies not only stimulate regional economies but also improve the access and quality of food for vulnerable populations.

While economic interventions are vital, Baker emphasized the need to complement them with cultural change. Australia’s current food culture is dominated by ultra-processed, highly palatable foods – a result of decades of advertising and global food trends. According to Baker, reversing this requires renewed emphasis on food education, local cuisine and community-led initiatives.

This includes expanding school kitchen gardens, implementing cooking classes and celebrating Australian culinary heritage. Programs like Stephanie Alexander’s Kitchen Garden Foundation are already proving effective in teaching children how to grow and cook real food, laying the groundwork for lifelong healthy habits.

Public health campaigns also play a role. Rather than merely vilifying junk food, effective messaging must reframe food as a social, cultural and health-related good. By highlighting the stories of local producers, Indigenous food traditions and sustainable farming, we can rebuild a shared food identity that resists the convenience of ultra-processed alternatives.

In America, we are not yet taking sufficient action to address our food insecurity issues. Approximately 6.1 percent of our population lives in food deserts, and nearly everyone is bombarded by the cultural dominance of processed foods. Australia’s experience with food insecurity and ultra-processed foods offers a valuable lesson: meaningful change requires both economic and cultural interventions. As Baker noted, unless we make unhealthy foods less profitable and healthy foods more accessible and attractive — both in terms of price and appeal — we won’t make any significant progress.

Food insecurity should be viewed not merely as a symptom of poverty, but as a systemic issue rooted in policy, industry structure and culture. There’s much we can learn from Australia’s experience, and much more we must do.

Manas Pandit can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
(Daily Collegian, 2025)
Atlantic 10 women’s lacrosse update
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass baseball takes one of three in series from George Mason
Daily Collegian (2025)
Softball Notebook: UMass softball drops three straight to Loyola Chicago
Daily Collegian (2025)
Lacrosse Notebook: No. 19 UMass falls to No. 11 Richmond 14-5
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women’s lacrosse beats St. Bonaventure 20-13
Daily Collegian (2024)
Maynard and Pellegrino: Defensive notes from UMass football’s spring game
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2024)
Ciano and Depin: UMass football offense shows new wrinkles in spring game
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass tennis’ 32-year history in the Atlantic 10 Conference
Whitmore Administration Building
ICE not on campus, university says
On April 16, U.S. Representative Jim McGovern spoke at the Campus Center auditorium and answered students' questions about the current political climate in a town hall format.
Representative Jim McGovern speaks at town hall event
Daily Collegian (2024)
Rahsool Diggins enters the transfer portal
The SGA met at the Cape Cod Lounge in the Student Union on 04/16/25
Club Sports officially transitions into RecWell
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2024)
Softball Notebook: UMass bests Dartmouth 10-7 in extra innings
Image courtesy of Spotify
Lorde has risen just in time for spring
Daily Collegian (2025)
SBS hosts 2025 Freedman Lecture
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass Amherst hosts annual civic summit on future of civic education in public schools
Daily Collegian (2025)
Amherst hosts first ever Global Village Festival
A sign outside of the JWECC in Goodell Hall on 04/15/2025.
JWECC finds hope through language and heritage