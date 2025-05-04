A dive into the leaders of the UMass women’s lacrosse team in the 2025 season

The Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team hasn’t fallen to a competitor since its early-season matchup against No. 23 UConn, and on Sunday, it secured a spot in the NCAA tournament, the first time since 2023. Four players on its roster have played a large role in making this feasible.

Kassidy Morris, Delaney Rodriguez-Shaw, Jordan Dean and Catrina Tobin have been instrumental to the Minutewomen’s (15-3, 10-0 Atlantic 10) season, providing 183 total points for the program.

All four Minutewomen played a role in guiding them to their success in the championship game Sunday. Finding holes in Saint Joe’s offense and defense while also maintaining composure when cards were starting to be given out and the pressure to get a lead was mounting.

Dean, who set a program record for draw controls during the regular season after completing her 523rd draw of her career, totaling 198 this season alone. Her season high of draws came in the matchup against Duquesne.

In the draw circle, the defender’s ability to win draw controls consistently aided UMass in its offensive drives and goal runs across the 10 conference games and throughout the A-10 tournament.

The Ontario, Canada native also scored four times during the season while providing three assists and 14 caused turnovers.

Morris also set a new program record this season, breaking the single-season goal record. She scored her 77th of the season in the championship game Sunday afternoon. Her season high sits at eight goals from the matchup at St. Bonaventure.

The attacker’s ability to find space in the opponent’s defense and weave between defenders has led to her scoring in every game the Minutewomen played this season. Spreading the wealth is also something which she has contributed to the team, providing 23 assists to total 100 points for the season and counting.

During Sunday’s championship game, the red-shirt junior found the back of Hawks goalkeeper Jorden Concordia’s net twice, notably finding her way around three defenders for her first goal of the contest.

Weaving through opponents and finding gaps appears to be what Morris is most skilled at, giving her the ability to rack up goal after goal in games.

Rodriguez-Shaw has been a pillar of the UMass offense, consistently linking up with Morris in the opposition’s halves. Assisting Morris three times in the game against the Bonnies (10-8, 6-4 A-10), where she had a season high of four.

In Sunday’s championship game, the Dusquesne transfer scored her 10th hat-trick and 48th goal of the season. She also provided her 34th assist of the 2025 season, bringing her UMass tally to 38.

Lastly, Tobin made many crucial saves during the Minutewomen’s run this season, totaling 119. With a goals allowed average of 9.92 for 2025, her time in the net has been crucial to their run of success this year.

The redshirt junior has played every game for UMass, totaling 1022 minutes across all 18 games.

“[They all] work so hard on and off the field,” head coach Jana Drummond said. “[The] chemistry they have with each other, the way they just know each other’s moves before [they’re] going to happen helps that chemistry… on both ends of the field.”

The Minutewomen will be back in action on May 9th for the first round of the NCAA tournament. Their opponent will be announced at 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.

Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected].