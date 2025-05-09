Catrina Tobin shines in net despite UMass women’s lacrosse’s NCAA Tournament exit

The Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team faced off against Princeton in the first round of the NCAA tournament, ultimately falling 19-10 on Friday. While the Minutewomen (15-4, 10-0 Atlantic 10) couldn’t claw their way past the Tigers (15-3, 6-1 Ivy League), goalie Catrina Tobin delivered a standout game in net, recording a season-high 19 saves.

The Tigers wasted no time testing Tobin. Princeton generated chances quickly, with McKenzie Blake’s first attempt coming less than a minute into the game. Tobin responded with a save, setting the tone for what was a busy afternoon in the crease. She turned away several high-danger shots throughout the first quarter, including close-range opportunities from Blake and Haven Dora. Although Princeton built an early lead, Tobin’s effort helped UMass stay within reach.

Tobin finished with 19 saves on 38 shots on goal, her highest single-game total of the season. Facing continuous offensive pressure, she turned away close-range attempts and crucial free-position shots that could have widened the deficit. The Tigers’ attack was relentless, firing 46 total shots, but Tobin held her ground and kept the game from getting further out of hand. Her ability to read the offense and adjust her positioning was key in preventing Princeton from pulling away early.

“I think it’s a testament to the girls in front of me forcing shots that I need to see in order to make those saves [and] fighting to the end,” Tobin said.

UMass entered halftime trailing 10-6, in part due to Tobin’s consistency in the crease. She strung together critical stops late in the second quarter, preventing the Tigers from running away with the game. At one point, she made consecutive saves against Princeton’s top scorers, deflecting shots from Blake and Jami MacDonald.

Despite the Minutewomen’s defensive efforts, Princeton widened the gap in the second half. Tobin continued to hold her ground, denying Blake again in the third quarter before the Tigers finally broke through late in the game. Even as Princeton continued to dominate possession, Tobin’s ability to track shots and anticipate the Tigers’ offensive moves kept UMass competitive for longer than the score sheet suggested.

In the fourth quarter, Princeton surged with a seven-goal final stretch, cementing its victory. Even as the Tigers took control, Tobin stayed locked in, making several late-game stops to cap off quite the performance in net. She finished with five saves against Blake, Princeton’s leading scorer, who posted a game-high five goals.

Friday’s performance capped off a season in which Tobin tallied 112 total saves, appearing in every game for the Minutewomen. She recorded double-digit saves in seven matchups and was a key component in UMass’ undefeated streak in conference play. Against top-tier offenses like Boston College and UConn earlier in the season, Tobin held her own with nine and 10 saves, respectively, but her performance against Princeton stood out.

“We’re known for our blue-collar work ethic, and I think we showed that today,” Tobin said.

As a redshirt junior, Tobin will return to the roster, giving UMass a reliable presence in goal next year.

“The good news is that we have [Tobin] … coming back, so we get another year with [her],” head coach Jana Drummond said.

With another season ahead, Tobin’s resilience and consistency will remain key assets as the Minutewomen shift into the Mid-American Conference. Her ability to command the crease and perform in big moments makes her a vital part of UMass’ defensive core, and her presence in net will be crucial as the team looks to build on this season’s success.

