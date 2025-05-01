Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Champion tree-climber demonstrates proper technique at Founder’s Day

Stella Dee climbs a tree
Emely Lopez Gonzalez
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Piper Morgan, Collegian Staff
May 1, 2025

Stella Dee, PhD student and tree-climbing champion, demonstrated proper tree-climbing techniques Tuesday morning as part of Founder’s Day, a University of Massachusetts Amherst celebration honoring the school’s founding.

“Just for fun we’re gonna use a grappling hook,” Dee said as she used the hook to grab a thin throw-line she positioned over the branch of a red oak tree outside Bartlett Hall.

She tied one of her main ropes to the end of the throw-line, then sent it back over the branch, creating a tie-in spot to secure her ropes and allow gravity to pull her as she climbs.

“If you have a good tie-in point, it’s almost like sitting on a swing,” said Brian Kane, Dee’s advisor and a Massachusetts Arborists Association Professor at UMass.

The tie-in spot, as well as the climber’s two feet, are the three necessary points of contact a climber must have with the tree at most times. “Ideally you have a straight line from your tie-in point to where you are,” Kane said as Dee moved around the tree.

The greater the rope’s angle, the more force with which it will pull the climber towards the tie-in spot.

Dee began professionally climbing trees while living in Boston after studying forestry in graduate school. “All the forestry jobs required too much driving,” she said, so she got a job pruning trees with Hartney Greymont, a tree service company

Dee is now at UMass getting a PhD in environmental conservation and researching how different pruning styles affect trees’ response variables. Her work as a graduate research assistant includes visiting a Pelham kindergarten class three times per year.

“She talks to us about trees, talks about the life cycle, shows us what to look for, shows us what different things we can collect and how to treat trees,” said Will Lawrie, a Pelham kindergarten teacher.

“The climbing is one of those things that definitely gets kids interested because it’s something they can relate to and say, ‘Well, I climb trees, just not as high,’” Lawrie said.

The class arrived while Dee was climbing, shouting “Stella, we’re here” in unison to show their support. A few students expressed concern for how she would get down, but she assured them she would not fall.

“I didn’t realize how interesting it is to kids that age who haven’t seen it before,” Dee said. “It’s fun to see what they say about trees, they’re awesome.”

From the tree, Dee showcased different climbing techniques sometimes using mechanical devices like foot and knee ascenders or a friction device.

The ascenders attach to her shoe, knee and the rope to enable rope climbing, a method where the climber uses their leg muscles to almost walk up the rope.

“I use a lot more mechanical devices in competition,” Dee said. “When I’m working, or doing research, I’m not necessarily going for speed and often speed I think leads to decreased safety. But in competition, they’re really effective and really fun.”

Dee first competed in 2018 and became the New England International Society of Arborists champion by winning her second competition in 2022.

On Saturday, Dee will compete in Connecticut and then she will move on to the New England competition in Rhode Island at the end of June. If she wins that, she’ll go on to the international competition in New Zealand.

She hopes to blend old-school climbing styles with the use of mechanical devices at her upcoming competitions.

“It’s fun competing, and it’s also fun being reigning women’s tree climbing champion in New England,” Dee said. “It’s a title I wanna hold on to, if I can.”

Piper Morgan can be reached at [email protected]

