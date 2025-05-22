Class of 2025 graduates at Commencement Ceremony

On Friday, May 16, the University of Massachusetts Amherst held its Commencement Ceremony at the Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, where approximately 4,200 undergraduate students and 16,000 family, friends and faculty celebrated the Class of 2025 and its many achievements.

The ceremony included remarks by UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes and Joseph C. Sullivan of the University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees.

“You, the Class of 2025, have faced many challenges during your pursuit of your degree… But despite these challenges, day in and day out, you showed up,” Reyes said. “You put in the work, and you succeeded. Each and every one of you is a shining example of the promise that is the UMass education. Congratulations on reaching this significant milestone.”

Following the remarks, the undergraduate student speaker, David Dagenais, gave his address. Dagenais, a biochemistry, molecular biology and psychology major, recently graduated from the Commonwealth Honors College. He spent his time at UMass engaging in high-level research that won numerous grants, fellowships, and awards, culminating in his interests in plant biochemistry and agricultural systems.

Dagenais was an active member of the UMass community as an undergraduate admissions representative and admissions fellow, leading a tour guide group and helping prospective students work through the university admissions process. He was also a member of the club swimming team all four years of college, qualifying for nationals his junior year.

Dagenais’ speech recalled memories, including the feeling of moving onto campus and how important the UCard photos were to remember where students started.

He continued, pointing out the significance of earning a bachelor’s degree, particularly in Massachusetts, later saying, “People forget how amazing this state is for education on a global scale.”

Attendee junior Celia Perks swam with Dagenais in club swimming for two years and also works as a tour guide in admissions.

“David is someone who, right off the bat, I knew would do a great job,” Perks said. “It was one of the best student addresses I have ever heard. He was personable, funny, and intelligent. He gesticulated a lot with his hands, which was funny, but he was so captivating … It was wonderful, and my eyes were a bit, well, I think someone was cutting onions.”

Dagenais was nervous about giving the address at first, especially given the scale of McGuirk and the event, but he was grateful to be chosen and was proud of the Class of ‘25.

“It was a really, really awesome and humbling experience,” Dagenais said. “The ceremony overall and the rest of the speeches were so great. I’m so happy people seemed to like the speech. Congratulations to the whole class and good luck.”

Following the student address, the UMass Amherst Alumni Association presented the 10 winners of this year’s 21st Century Leader Awards, a prestigious achievement recognizing graduating seniors who have demonstrated exemplary standards of achievement, initiative, and social awareness. Those awarded were:

David Akoh , for dedication toward bettering campus life and religious belonging.

, for dedication toward bettering campus life and religious belonging. Ridha Fazal Alam , for high-level research in animal science and fertility, as well as her work as a social justice advocate.

, for high-level research in animal science and fertility, as well as her work as a social justice advocate. Ryan Anthony Bahlous-Boldi , for research and numerous publications regarding artificial intelligence.

, for research and numerous publications regarding artificial intelligence. Grace Cipollone , for food-based community service initiatives and medical research.

, for food-based community service initiatives and medical research. Shakira Keyla Affoué Ebian , for leadership in supporting underrepresented students and healthcare research.

, for leadership in supporting underrepresented students and healthcare research. Jibrael Taino Harrell , for inclusive leadership in admissions and contributions to the sports management department.

, for inclusive leadership in admissions and contributions to the sports management department. Ilana Krebs , for achievements in healthcare and dynamic political involvement.

, for achievements in healthcare and dynamic political involvement. Chiruza Peter Muhimuzi , for service toward underprivileged students in Uganda and the DR Congo, and as an advocate.

, for service toward underprivileged students in Uganda and the DR Congo, and as an advocate. Laleh Lea Panahi , for passion, advocacy, and research regarding foster care and gender.

, for passion, advocacy, and research regarding foster care and gender. Tess Weisman, for successes within the Student Government Association and her work in sociology.

In addition to the 21st Century Leaders, two students, Liliangel Alvarado Arias and Nare Parseghian, were recognized as the Class of ‘25 Jack Welch Scholars. Chosen for their academic achievements, social responsibility, and leadership, the scholarship was awarded before they got to UMass and provided full funding for their years at UMass, including support for summer research and study abroad.

Distinguished Achievement Awards were then presented to Daniel J. Riccio Jr. ’86 and Christine G. Savage ’92.

Riccio received the award for his work in designing, developing, and engineering nearly all of Apple’s products for almost 30 years, while Savage received the award for her work as the Co-Chair of Choate’s Government Enforcement and Compliance Group.

Two honorary degrees were also awarded to distinguished alumni, Stephen Driscoll ‘73 and David Korins ’99.

Driscoll was honored for being a performing arts champion and philanthropist. He serves on the Executive Committee of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, was the first openly gay member of the Electoral College and co-founded the National Stonewall Democrats in 1996.

Korins was honored for his career as an award-winning set designer and creative director. Best known for his work on Broadway hits like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Beetlejuice. Korins is the founder of KORINS STUDIO, a New York-based creative agency that creates immersive experiences for global brands.

Korins was the ceremony’s Keynote Speaker, where he reflected on his years at UMass.

“My first adult view of the world was of the rolling hills and open sky right there on the 22nd floor of JQA,” Korins said.

“Then my view was from Van Meter, halfway across campus, looking out over kids sledding downhill on cafeteria trays. On Friday night, often, my view was of the back of a girl’s head as she walked out of Antonio’s after I asked her for her number. But I never, ever, imagined I’d be standing on stage at McGuirk Stadium, looking out at 6,500 fellow UMass grads on the precipice of what comes next,” Korins said.

Korins’ speech related to the graduates, as he shared the anxiety he felt waiting to turn his tassel and throw his cap in the air when he was in their shoes.

“If you take nothing else away from this speech, remember this: fear is an opportunity killer,” Korins said. “You don’t need to be fearless, you just need to be 1% more curious than you are afraid, and exactly the same guy can go from being a random designer to a commencement speaker.”

After the presentation of the degree candidates, done by the dean of each school and college and conferring of degrees, the tassels turned from the right to the left, signifying the transition from a student to a graduate.

Ava Pujado graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in political science and said that she was taken aback by the commencement’s scale and was proud to be a part of the ceremony, saying, “It felt very awe-inspiring.”

“Of course, I felt a lot of things at once, but honestly, the biggest thing I felt was a lot of gratitude to be a part of something this big, as humbling as well. You don’t really understand how big UMass really is until you’re surrounded by all of those people and everything like that,” Pujado said.

“It’s nice to feel like there’s like a bow on the top of the present. It feels like it’s done now,” April DiGiacomo, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology said. “It’s nice to feel like it’s completed and the stress is fully taken off, and it’s definitely bittersweet. I am appreciative of the experience that UMass was, but I’m definitely ready for the next step.”

“We did not arrive at UMass to stay at UMass,” Dagenais said in his speech. “We arrived at UMass to leave UMass as a more worldly person, armed with the knowledge and tools to be happy and successful, of course, but also the experiences and memories to tell stories that will last the rest of our lives.”

