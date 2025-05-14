Ella Stevinson enters the transfer portal

Ella Stevinson became the first player from the Massachusetts softball team to enter the transfer portal. This comes just one day after UMass athletes hosted the 2025 Student-Athlete, Make Your Mark awards ceremony.

Stevinson was among six freshman players to join the team for the 2025 season. Among her include Brooke Musch, Olivia Cutuli, Katharine Heslin, Sophia Thormeyer and fellow infielder Lily Woodworth.

Stevinson joined the team after playing high school softball in Green Brook, New Jersey. Before UMass, she was a member of two state championship winning teams at Watchung Regional.

She recorded the first RBI of her collegiate career with a two-run single off Aubrey Wurst during the Texas Tournament, helping secure a 10-0 win for the Minutewomen. In her first season on the team, Stevinson had a .304 on base percentage and three runs batted in over her 45 plate appearances.

“I’m so beyond thankful for my time at UMass, but I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left,” Stevinson posted on X late Tuesday night.

Although she finished with a .200 batting average, Stevinson started 16 games for UMass and completed her first and only multi-hit game of the season against Rider in the UNCW tournament. On defense, she was a part of five double plays and 79 putouts throughout her time on first base, when switching in for junior Angie Rama.

After three seniors’ time with the Minutewomen has expired, head coach Danielle Henderson will look to fill in the gaps for the 2026 season following a 14-33 season for the Minutewomen. Stevinson will have three years left of eligibility following her departure from Amherst.

Jonathan Murgida can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @jonathanmurgida.