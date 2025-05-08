Happily, a work in progress

Three years ago, I could not have imagined being on the cusp of graduating college. I was not the ideal student, but the mistakes I made in the beginning are also what transformed my life. I soon got my grades together, sought new opportunities and, through trial and error, got honest about what I wanted for my life.

I joined the Massachusetts Daily Collegian during my senior year. I attended a few meetings during my junior year but hadn’t written anything. The following summer, after having an idea that wouldn’t leave me alone, I took to writing my first opinion article. I explored and vocalized something that was fundamental to who I was and how I live. And since then, everything has changed. I finally gave myself the chance I deserved.

Admittedly, I spent a lot of time limiting myself in school, avoiding certain opportunities because they were just too different from what I thought I was supposed to do: “journalism isn’t my thing,” “programming isn’t my thing,” etc. I also told myself that certain things were beyond my expertise and that I couldn’t grow in those areas. I wasn’t a journalism major, so why join a newspaper? I didn’t already have journalism skills in my pocket, so why write an article?

Senior year was my most transformative year of college, in part because of the Collegian. I finally found a space for ideas that wouldn’t leave me alone, while growing with the encouragement and support of passionate people. What a privilege that has been! I so enjoyed learning from other people who, like me, couldn’t put their ideas to rest.

After writing my first opinion piece that summer, I dubbed the upcoming fall semester my “going after sh*t” semester. That is literally what I called it, and that’s what I did. I went after new, uncomfortable opportunities to see just how much I could grow; I submitted photography to publications for the first time, spoke on panels, attended networking events and concerts, talked to new people and said goodbye to others. At the Collegian, I covered WMUA’s Battle of the Bands and interviewed an acclaimed jazz artist and Amherst public servants.

Western Massachusetts certainly shaped me. I’ll miss the unique live music venues, eccentric bars, delectable food and quiet magic that paints the streets. I learned a lot about myself through exploring Northampton and Amherst. I stopped telling the same limiting stories about who I was. And through the fear, discomfort and even heartbreak, I’ve grown to be so proud of who I’ve become.

Things worked out. And even though there is a road of uncertainty ahead, I cannot wait for the amazing things that will happen. Commencement day really is the beginning. I know I will look back and miss where I was in college – the unpredictable days, spontaneous adventures and unique opportunities. But right now, all I can think of is the electric summer ahead.

To anyone listening, my biggest piece of advice is to not limit yourself. There is no way to know what you can do without trying.

Thanks for a great year, everyone!

Medha Mankekar was a Collegian staff writer. She can be reached at [email protected].