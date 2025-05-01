Julianne Bolton pitches complete game in UMass extra inning victory

Julianne Bolton led the Massachusetts softball team to a 3-2 extra-inning win on Wednesday, pitching a complete eight-inning game against Stonehill.

Bolton (6-10) opened the game at Sortino Field for the Minutewomen (12-32, 4-15 Atlantic 10) with two consecutive strikeouts against Piper Hofmann and Grace Conaway. Hofmann entered the game with a two-game hitting streak after hitting in both games against Fairleigh Dickinson. Conaway is coming off a multi-hit performance in the second game of that doubleheader.

The Minutewomen struck first in the bottom of the second, as Brooke Musch and Sophia Thormeyer hit RBI singles in back-to-back plate appearances to score the first two runs of the game for UMass.

With the Skyhawks (14-33, 5-13 Northeast Conference) down by two in the top of the third, freshman Jenny Olson earned her seventh steal of the season, putting a runner in scoring position with two outs. Bolton saw Conaway again for the second time during the outing as she walked up to the plate seeking redemption. The count went full as Bolton threw a fastball to the outside corner and struck out Conaway looking to retire the side.

“I thought [Bolton] pitched well today,” head coach Danielle Henderson said.

The sixth inning caused some struggles for the UMass fielders as Hofmann got on base in her third appearance against Bolton, as Taylor Richardson was unable to make the diving catch in left field to start the inning. Conaway stepped up for the third time and laid down a bunt, hoping to advance Hofmann into scoring position. As Bolton fielded the ball, she threw it over the head of Angie Rama at first to put Stonehill runners on second and third with no outs.

The Skyhawks scored two during that inning with neither run being marked as an earned run for Bolton. Bolton went the complete eight innings for the Minutewomen, striking out five, giving up five hits and conceding one walk.

Entering extra innings, the pressure intensified as both teams looked to break the 2-2 tie. Stonehill was unable to put a runner on base as two pop flies to Richardson and a groundout from Lily Woodworth to Rama welcomed the bottom of the eighth inning. This was a chance for the Minutewomen to secure their second consecutive midweek eight-inning game.

“[Bolton] is one of those seniors you want to go out on a good note,” Henderson said. “I have seen her get better every year.”

In her freshman year, Bolton averaged 5.03 earned runs allowed per nine innings over 25 appearances. She has been dominant for this Minutewomen team over the last three years. She is also on pace to record her lowest ERA in her collegiate career, which currently sits at 3.46. Batters have struggled more than ever to get hits off of UMass’ leading pitcher, hitting just a .264 batting average against her.

“Bolton] has just been a great leader for our team,” Henderson said.

In the record books, Bolton ranks No. 15 in complete games with 43, and is just one behind Jenna Busa ‘06, for the No. 8 spot in appearances with 108, which is only two behind Kaila Holtz ‘03. She also sits No. 8 in career strikeouts with 396.

In the bottom of the eighth, on the very first pitch of the at-bat, freshman Lily Woodworth hit her first collegiate home run to send it home for the Minutewomen.

UMass seniors prepare for their final weekend in home territory as they host Saint Louis University, who is currently No. 1 in the A-10 standings with a three-game series, beginning with a doubleheader on Friday, May 2. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.

