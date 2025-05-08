Categories:

Senior Columns 2025

The Collegian’s graduating seniors reflect on their time with the Collegian and UMass
By Collegian Staff
May 8, 2025
Senior Columns 2025

Every year, the seniors of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian publish their final columns of their Collegian careers reflecting upon their time at the paper and at the University of Massachusetts. Each senior took a lot of time and put in a lot of effort to write these columns, and for some of them, this was their first written work at their time of the Collegian. Please take a moment to read through these beautiful columns and join the seniors of the Collegian in looking back on their memories and accomplishments. Congratulations to the 2025 senior class!

 

Courtesy of Caitlin Reardon

Fare thee well, by Caitlin Reardon

Courtesy of Johnny Depin

A cheers for the road, by Johnny Depin 

Courtesy of Shannon Moore

Write and share the story, by Shannon Moore 

Daily Collegian (2025) (Kalina Kornacki)

Sunshine in America, by Manas Pandit

‘Bittersweet:’ A journey through some of the happiest and loneliest years of my life that shaped who I am, by Gustavo Atencio Flores

Courtesy of Asha Baron

Chasing perfection, settling for myself, by Asha Baron

Logging out, by Nathan Legare

Courtesy of Nina Prenosil

If only I had found the Collegian earlier, by Nina Prenosil

Photo provided by Liv Cushman.

Reflecting on ‘Liv-ing’ for myself, by Liv Cushman

Courtesy of Shanti Furtado

Life goes on, but the Collegian is forever, by Shanti Furtado 

Courtesy of Mike Maynard

Rediscovering my voice, by Mike Maynard

Courtesy of Hailey Furilla

Do it all, and do it wrong, by Hailey Furilla

Photo provided by Sydney Ciano.

Your press box seat matters, by Sydney Ciano

Courtesy of Matt Skillings

Take that next step, by Matt Skillings

Photo provided by Kayla Gregoire.

No regrets, only memories, by Kayla Gregoire 

Courtesy of Abby Joyce

Don’t read this senior column, by Abby Joyce 

Photo provided by Katie Seda.

Turning the page to start a new chapter, by Katie Seda

Photo provided by Medha Mankekar.

        Happily, a work in progress, by Medha Mankekar 

Courtesy of Samantha Sands

It all came together once, and it will again, by Samantha Sands

Photo provided by Lucy Postera.

Because of you I’ve been changed for the better, by Lucy Postera 

