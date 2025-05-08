Senior Columns 2025

Every year, the seniors of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian publish their final columns of their Collegian careers reflecting upon their time at the paper and at the University of Massachusetts. Each senior took a lot of time and put in a lot of effort to write these columns, and for some of them, this was their first written work at their time of the Collegian. Please take a moment to read through these beautiful columns and join the seniors of the Collegian in looking back on their memories and accomplishments. Congratulations to the 2025 senior class!

Fare thee well, by Caitlin Reardon

A cheers for the road, by Johnny Depin

Write and share the story, by Shannon Moore

Sunshine in America, by Manas Pandit

‘Bittersweet:’ A journey through some of the happiest and loneliest years of my life that shaped who I am, by Gustavo Atencio Flores

Chasing perfection, settling for myself, by Asha Baron

Logging out, by Nathan Legare

If only I had found the Collegian earlier, by Nina Prenosil

Reflecting on ‘Liv-ing’ for myself, by Liv Cushman

Life goes on, but the Collegian is forever, by Shanti Furtado

Rediscovering my voice, by Mike Maynard

Do it all, and do it wrong, by Hailey Furilla

Your press box seat matters, by Sydney Ciano

Take that next step, by Matt Skillings

No regrets, only memories, by Kayla Gregoire

Don’t read this senior column, by Abby Joyce

Turning the page to start a new chapter, by Katie Seda

Happily, a work in progress, by Medha Mankekar

It all came together once, and it will again, by Samantha Sands

Because of you I’ve been changed for the better, by Lucy Postera