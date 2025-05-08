SGA swears in new executives, approves budget and awards presidential medals

The University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Student Government Association (SGA) held their 1940th undergraduate Senate meeting, the last of the 2024-2025 school year, on May 7, 2025 in the Cape Cod Lounge of the Student Union.

The meeting began with remarks from President Colin Humphries, “It’s been incredible what we’ve been able to do this year.”

According to Humphries, some of his administration’s major accomplishments this school year were the club sports transition to RecWell and the on-campus food pantry that will be open full-time next year.

“I think it’s indisputable that more people are talking about the SGA now than ever, and whether it be good or bad, no attention for the SGA is bad attention,” Humphries said. “Because I remember a time where we used to get no attention. So this is very refreshing.”

Humphries and Vice President Dale Leone then presented Presidential Medals of Honor and awards to Senators. The medals were given to Grace Cipollone, Brendan Post, Carly Scheidemantel, Jibrael Harrell and Noah Siegel. The remainder of awards will be given to recipients at the SGA banquet on Saturday, May 10.

Patricia Cardoso-Erase, the interim dean of students, and Jon Connary, associate dean of students, gave a presentation clarifying some of the Student Conduct and Community Standards Office’s policies and procedures.

They discussed ways that they want to educate students on the Student Code of Conduct and how to uphold the code in a way that promotes understanding, reflection and growth. As a follow-up, representatives from the Conduct Advising Office gave an overview of their jobs, the importance of their office as well their goals and mission.

Then, President-elect Michael Borowski and Vice President-elect Gianna Naulivou were sworn in. Speaker-elect Ishaan Dwivedi and Associate Speaker-elect Cody Germain were then sworn in. Despite oaths being administered, they will not assume office until partially through the summer.

Speaker Michel Flanagan then took roll call.

The Ways and Means Committee then read motion S.1, to approve the 2025 Annual SGA S-1 Budget Act. After a few brief questions from the Senators, the motion was passed.

Motions to appoint members to different positions for the 25-26 school year were then passed. They included:

S.96, to appoint Hailey Martin to the position of Chief of Staff.

S.103, to appoint Anaika Pathak to the position of Secretary of Technology.

S.109, to appoint Urja Dhami to the position of Chair of the Committee on Administrative Affairs.

S.110, to appoint Cass Melo to the position of Chair of the Committee on Academic Oversight.

S.111, to appoint Morgan Kim to the position of Chair of the Committee on Outreach and Development.

S.112, to appoint Esther Onyeka to the position of Chair of the Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

S. 113, to appoint William Hood to the position of Chair of the Committee on Undergraduate Registry Oversight.

S. 114, to appoint Kundayi Mazando to the position of Chair of the Committee on Undergraduate Services.

S.115, to appoint Darren Truong to the position of Chair of the Committee on Ways and Means.

S.116, to appoint Ciara Donovan to the position of Elections Commissioner.

S.117, to appoint Jeanmax Valere to the position of Elections Commissioner.

S.118, to appoint Fidelia Asongwed to the position of Elections Commissioner.

S.119, to appoint Eli Mensah to the position of Elections Commissioner.

S.120, to appoint Gabriel Heredia to the position of Elections Commissioner.

S.121, to appoint six senators to the Summer Coordinating Council, was passed.

A motion that was not previously on the agenda was motioned and passed to be added to the agenda. The motion added, S.122, adding Elijah Antunes to the SGA payroll, was passed.

Another motion to add a resolution that was not previously on the agenda was added to the agenda, to award Michel Flanagan the Senatorial Medal of Honor. Res. 18 was passed giving Speaker Flanagan the award.

Another motion was passed adding Res. 19 to the agenda, to award Maia Shteyman the Senatorial Medal of Honor. The resolution was added and passed.

Res. 16, “a Resolution to request a comprehensive audit of residence hall bathroom facilities,” and Res. 17, “a Resolution to support the Faculty Senate’s resolution to establish mutual academic defense compacts in defense of academic freedom, free expression, institutional integrity, and the research enterprise,” were both passed as well.

Due to timing, Officer and Senate Committee Reports were waived and the meeting was adjourned at approximately 10:30 p.m. after 4 hours.

