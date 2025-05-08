Turning the page to start a new chapter

This has undoubtedly been the hardest column I’ve had to write. Since the first word I’ve typed, I’ve felt a bit lost. I don’t know where to start.

I can’t fit all the amazing memories I’ve made into this one column, nor can I properly thank and acknowledge all the people who’ve made my experience at the Massachusetts Daily Collegian and college experience as a whole amazing. There will never be enough words to explain how much I cherish this little family I’ve been able to create within the Collegian, but I will sure try my hardest.

Of course, it wasn’t easy. I came to the University of Massachusetts Amherst as a nervous transfer who didn’t know a thing about the area or the people. It especially surprised me that a lot of people around here don’t know how to say ‘room’ correctly (I’m kidding…not really). I knew that many had their established friend groups already and beyond just being a transfer, I knew that not being from Massachusetts would make things just a little harder.

But I don’t want to be remembered as just a transfer, even though that is a part of my identity here.

I want to be remembered as a good photographer who only recently became involved in the photos section, where Kalina Kornacki helped me become more confident in my work. I want to be remembered as someone who can be confided in as so many others, like Nathan Legare and Paige Hanson, have let me confide in them. Ultimately though, I want to be remembered as a life-long friend despite the fact that I’ll be moving back to New York after graduation. I want to be able to keep the friendships I’ve fostered here alive, because these friendships were one of the only things that made UMass feel a little more like home to me these last three years.

I wish I just had more time.

In saying that though, I don’t think there will ever be enough time. From Shannon Moore, who is the sunshine in our little office with no windows, to Caitlin Reardon and Johnny Depin, who were stable leaders throughout this past year, and so many more people in between, I cannot be more grateful to have shared my most important college moments with them.

The Collegian has been a family like no other. They were the ones who surrounded me with love when I committed to law school and swept away my insecurities about my photography. I’ve truly never met a group of people who were so willing to accept strangers and give out compliments.

Like I said earlier, there will never be enough room to be able to recount all of the amazing memories I’ve made, because the Collegian became a major aspect in my everyday life. It wasn’t just hanging out in the office but also going to early morning workout classes with Asha Baron, Bobby “Business” Gleeson, Sam Cavalheiro and Alex Hill, late game nights at Nathan’s where the laughter never stopped and lunch trips to Blue Wall, usually with Asha or Daniel Frank.

Even after spending day after day with the same people, I never got sick of them, and instead became even closer with them and realized how much it would hurt the day I’d have to leave.

Although my life at UMass is one I wish I could hold onto, it’s time to turn the page and start the next chapter. Sometimes, it feels like I’ll need to start over completely, now that I’m going to law school, but just because the chapter is new doesn’t mean that all the characters have to be. Sure, I’ll meet new friends at law school and settle into a new routine, but I know that I’ll undoubtedly find my way back to the area to see my friends.

I may not be continuing with journalism in the future, but it has changed me in the best way. My future as a law student lies on top of the solid foundation that my experience with journalism has built. It was all those hours working various sports games that made me realize I wanted to pursue sports and entertainment law. It is the writing skills I developed through my classes and work with the Collegian that will help me write briefs and, eventually, contracts. My time at UMass will constantly be with me as that foundation which I will forever be grateful for.

Ultimately, the road to where I am now was in no way straightforward or easy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. The hard part is letting go of the past, but it’s always been easy for me to be excited for the future and what it holds.

This has been entirely too sappy, but also so truthful that I don’t have the heart to delete a single word, so this is what I’ll leave you with: I’ve never been one who likes to say goodbye so instead this will be a ‘see you later, UMass.’

