UMass Amherst’s Seed Library cultivates sustainability, art and access

Nestled in a quiet alcove of the Science and Engineering Library, a vibrant hub of biodiversity and community engagement quietly flourishes. The Mass Aggie Seed Library, founded in 2019, has blossomed into one the University of Massachusetts most distinctive sustainability and educational initiatives.

Named in tribute to UMass’ beginnings as the Massachusetts Agricultural College, the library offers a catalog of free open-pollinated, and often heirloom seeds to students, faculty and local residents. What began as a grassroots student project has since evolved into a collaborative center that intertwines ecological literacy, public access and interdisciplinary art.

The system is intentionally informal: no student ID or university affiliation is required to borrow seeds. Users simply select seeds, from calendula to Cherokee Purple tomatoes, scoop them into envelopes and record their selection into a logbook. Borrowers are encouraged to return saved seeds after growing, but there’s no penalty for keeping them, reinforcing the ethos of accessible, non-commercial growing.

At its core, the seed library promotes community self-sufficiency and ecological resilience, encouraging visitors to grow food, flowers and native species adapted to the local climate. Much of the library’s inventory is made possible through generous donations from organizations such as High Mowing Organic Seeds, Hudson Valley Seed Co. and the Seed Savers Exchange, as well as contributions from the UMass Permaculture Initiative and Pioneer Valley growers.

Each academic year, the offerings expand, with recent seed varieties tailored to support native pollinators, dye plants and culturally significant corps. The library catalog has included seeds for milkweed to attract monarch butterflies, herbs used in traditional medicine and marigolds often used in Latin American and South American cultural practices.

The space itself has grown into more than a storage area, and it functions as a living classroom. Educational programming is central to the seed library’s mission, with workshops on topics like seed-saving, indoor germination and soil blocking and eco-friendly methods for starting seeds without plastic pots. Events are designed to be hands-on, beginner friendly and rooted in sustainability principles.

Visual storytelling also plays a vital role in the library’s identity. Throughout the academic year, rotating exhibits highlight the intersection of plants, culture and creativity. Past exhibitions have explored themes such as “Harvesting Color,” which delved into natural dyeing techniques, and a global flora photography show curated by members of the campus community. These installations turn the library into a gallery of ecological wonder bridging art and science in tactile ways.

While many seed libraries operate from botanical gardens or community centers, UMass’ location within a science library is part of its distinctiveness. The drawers that once held reference cards now hold the tools for regenerative living. Posters featuring vintage seeds advertisements and vibrant, hand drawn labels line the walls, which creates a welcoming contrast to the usual academic austerity.

Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library managed to stay active. Staff organized mobile carts and coordinated seed mailings to reach students learning remotely. The program’s resilience reflects its commitment not just to environmentalism, but to community care and mutual age. More than a campus amenity, the Mass Aggie Seed Library continues to represent a quiet revolution in sustainability education, one that values hands-on learning, open access, and rootedness in local ecosystems. As climate change and food insecurity increasingly shape the concerns of young generations, the library offers an outlet to act, learn and grow.

