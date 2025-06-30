UMass football begins work on 2026 recruiting class

Head coach Joe Harasymiak continues to overhaul the Massachusetts football team’s roster this offseason, adding a host of talent through a growing list of commitments from the 2026 recruiting class.

After hosting two official visit weekends in June, 15 of the 24 recruits who made the trip to Amherst announced their commitment to the program, creating a class that will likely expand in the near future.

One thing remains consistent through this portion of the program’s 2026 class: the Minutemen can beat out rival MAC programs for recruits from various states.

Visit Weekend One

QB Tyler Bell

UMass expanded its quarterback room with the addition of St. Peter’s Prep quarterback Bell. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound dual-threat can attack opposing defenses in the air and with his legs, recording 1,965 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and rushing for 400 yards and six touchdowns last season. A trait Bell has received praise for has been his poise in the pocket.

WR Kai Owens

Owens, a wide receiver from Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois, is a tall-framed option on the outside at 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds. Owens missed a portion of last season due to injury but still recorded 368 yards and four touchdowns on 23 receptions, averaging 73.6 yards per game. He received offers from a handful of other MAC programs.

WR David Moore Jr.

Moore is another offensive piece that could make noise for the Minutemen after the catch. The wideout attends West Orange High School in New Jersey and stands at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. Moore’s speed and acceleration, paired with his short-area quickness, earned him 15 total offers from schools like West Virginia and Pittsburgh and a three-star rating via Rivals. He can line up as an X or as a slot receiver, but his home at the next level would primarily be in the slot — he has the physical tools to thrive in that role for UMass.

TE Matthew Tybor

Tybor is a local recruit from Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass. He has the size (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) and prototypical technique to be an impactful blocking tight end. Tybor has also shown flashes of athleticism and has proven to be a receiving threat in high school. He committed to the Minutemen in favor of programs such as Army and Liberty.

OL Cristian Alvarez

UMass added on the offensive line as well during its first weekend of visits, getting a commitment from St. Joseph Regional High School offensive lineman Alvarez. The New Jersey product stands at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds and could be one of the team’s most versatile offensive linemen upon arrival at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Alvarez can play at tackle or guard, and may even fill in at center if need be.

DL Samuel Mulbah

Mulbah, the brother of New York Jets defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, was one of two defensive linemen from Pennsylvania who committed to the Minutemen during this weekend. Utilizing his size at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Mulbah is a stout run-stuffer who can break into the backfield early to move the opposing offense backwards. At Trinity High School, he posted 12 tackles for loss in 2024.

DL Yendor Mack

Mack, the other piece of the Pennsylvania duo on the defensive forefront, attended Susquehanna Township High School and is a recruit with solid technical skills in the trenches. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive end offers high upside as a pass rusher, lining up either on the inside or outside shoulder of the offensive tackle.

DE Cooper Long

Long is from Salisbury School in Connecticut. He primarily plays as a defensive end, logging 41 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and three sacks during his junior season, but he also occasionally lined up on offense as a tight end. Given Long’s agility at his size (6-foot-5, 270 pounds), the coaching staff may explore transitioning him to the offensive line if there’s mutual interest.

CB Corey Warner

Warner is an athlete from Louisville. He attends DuPont Manual High School, where he plays both cornerback and wide receiver. Warner’s success positioned him to be the second-highest ranked cornerback and the No. 18 overall player out of Kentucky in the 2026 class, via 247Sports. His short-area quickness and ability to change direction stand out. Warner received eight total scholarship offers, including some from other MAC programs.

Visit Weekend Two

RB Tauqeer (TK) Davis

Davis is UMass’ first running back commit of the 2026 class. The Washington, D.C. product possesses a very quick burst, which can make him a threat to break loose quickly in between the tackles. Davis’ contact balance and physicality has also stood out in high school. He’s listed as a three-star recruit on Rivals, receiving offers from several MAC schools along with Syracuse, Virginia Tech and UConn.

OL Will McNamara

McNamara is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman from the Kent School in Kent, Conn. He plays on the interior of the offensive line, an area that has been a strong suit for the Minutemen in recent years. Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson should get the best out of McNamara, as Anderson has plenty of experience coaching NFL talent during his time at Northwestern.

EDGE CJ Amobi

UMass continued to find talent on the defensive front from Pennsylvania, adding Monsignor Bonner’s CJ Amobi. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound edge defender has been a strong pass rusher, posting eight sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 2024. Amobi also garnered interest from several Ivy League programs, partly due to his excellence in the classroom with a 5.17 GPA, according to his own X profile.

EDGE Donovan Murphy

The Minutemen complemented the addition of Amobi with another edge rusher in Donovan Murphy. Coming out of Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md., Murphy has an impressive physical tool set, standing at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. With his size, Murphy can be an excellent edge-setter in run defense for UMass while offering upside as a pass rusher as well.

CB Terron Johnson

Johnson is a compelling prospect. He spent four years at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, NY, and is spending a post-graduate year at St. Thomas More in Connecticut. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback is an elite athlete, earning All-American honors in track on two occasions. Johnson has high upside with his natural athleticism, which could make him a threat as both a cornerback and a return man. Johnson received offers from several other schools, including Syracuse and Boston College.

DB Kareem Pruitt

Pruitt is a tall, lengthy defensive back from St. Mary’s Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound athlete plays safety at St. Mary’s, but it will be interesting to see if Harasymiak and company move him around the secondary. He recorded six interceptions and ten pass breakups as a deep coverage safety in 2024, but his length could make him effective as a press-man corner. Pruitt chose the Minutemen over a few other MAC programs and Kentucky.

Andrew Guindon can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @NestPgs.