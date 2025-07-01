Atlantic 10 retrospective special issue

On Tuesday, the move of Massachusetts athletics from the Atlantic 10 Conference to the Mid-American Conference became official.

After spending 49 years in a conference it helped create, the vast majority of men’s and women’s sports at UMass will fall under the MAC banner in 2025-26 and beyond. The move brings fresh foes and new opportunities to the athletic department, but there’s something to be said about the legacy that Massachusetts’ flagship school has now left behind.

Throughout the 2024-25 athletic season — UMass’ last in the A-10 — Collegian staff writers took time to research the history that various UMass programs have within the conference. Compiled here are their stories, spotlighting the different athletes, coaches and teams that defined UMass’ time in the A-10.

***

***

