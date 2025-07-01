Categories:

Atlantic 10 retrospective special issue

A look back on 49 years of memories for UMass athletics
By Collegian Staff
July 1, 2025
Photo via Atlantic 10 Conference
Photo via Atlantic 10 Conference
Greg Fiume

On Tuesday, the move of Massachusetts athletics from the Atlantic 10 Conference to the Mid-American Conference became official.

After spending 49 years in a conference it helped create, the vast majority of men’s and women’s sports at UMass will fall under the MAC banner in 2025-26 and beyond. The move brings fresh foes and new opportunities to the athletic department, but there’s something to be said about the legacy that Massachusetts’ flagship school has now left behind.

Throughout the 2024-25 athletic season — UMass’ last in the A-10 — Collegian staff writers took time to research the history that various UMass programs have within the conference. Compiled here are their stories, spotlighting the different athletes, coaches and teams that defined UMass’ time in the A-10.

 

***

 

Daily Collegian (2024) (Devin Lippman)

Men’s soccer, by Dylan Shalom

 

Daily Collegian (2024) (Devin Lippman)

Women’s soccer, by Matt Skillings

 

Daily Collegian (2024)

Field hockey, by Kate Endres

 

Daily Collegian (2024)

Men’s basketball, by Tym Brown

 

Daily Collegian (2024) (Jane Whitcomb Fossum)

Women’s basketball, by Owen Shelffo

 

Daily Collegian (2025) (Dylan Podlinski)

Swimming and diving, by Marco Lopez

 

Daily Collegian (2025) (Ari Guzman)

Baseball, by Ezekiel Altman

 

Daily Collegian (2025)

Softball, by Jonathan Murgida

 

Daily Collegian (2025)

Women’s lacrosse, by Kate Endres

 

Daily Collegian (2025) (Gustavo Atencio Flores)

Tennis, by Brennan McGrevy

***

Assistant Sports Editor Matt Skillings contributed to this special issue, along with Collegian Staff writers Ezekiel Altman, Tym Brown, Kate Endres, Marco Lopez, Brennan McGrevy, Jonathan Murgida, Dylan Shalom and Owen Shelffo. 

