‘Big Ideas’ on the road

It’s my first time in New Haven, Conn., and the walk to the concert venue sounds like a buzz of music. About a month earlier, someone at the Hartford train station had told me about New Haven’s music scene. In the cold frostiness of that morning, imagining Connecticut’s other major city as a bustling music center doesn’t materialize. Now, on the bus to College Street Music Hall, the liveliness of the music inside meets me before I enter.

Going to a concert venue for the first time brings an excitable nervousness, a nervousness of not knowing the atmosphere or logistics of the place, which can influence the overall concert experience. But the excitement comes from the formation of a new musical experience. Though a concert venue can seem like just the location of a live event, it can carry its own history in mapping out eras of music, introducing and cementing stars. The College Street Music Hall itself is a newer music hall, celebrating a decade of operations in May. Their establishment soon became a staple in New Haven, invigorating a new culture in the area surrounding the venue.

In downtown New Haven that evening, College Street Music Hall had a gravitational pull. The walk from the bus stop seems to be a reverberation of the music event. People are blaring the newest Bad Bunny album from their cars, I can hear someone playing instruments on the street though I can’t see them and the groups of people coming from various directions towards the music hall turn cluttered noise into its own kind of music. Outside the venue, if people aren’t ready to enter the hall yet, they gather outside talking. College Street Music Hall, and everything around it, seems to bring life into some vivid clarity.

The lingering chill from rain clouds moving in during the afternoon breaks into a burst of heat upon entering the music hall. The scene unfolding sends an electric ripple that leaves you basking in the moments of sound, simply excited to hear live music, not necessarily focused on when the main act arrives – enjoying the experience of the moment. Already on stage are Dana and Alden, a duo opening for Remi Wolf.

Remi Wolf is the kind of performer whose energy from onstage encapsulates the room. Her performance is an exchange between the stage and the audience. The audience goes from being attendees to essential participants in the show, something Wolf makes sure of. After performing the first song, she guides the audience–with the band playing a rousing instrumental–on what the trajectory of the night will be. “We’re getting stupid tonight,” she declares, “[your] permission to get loosey.” She instructs the audience to channel all the tension and stress they’ve been facing and turn it into “kinetic energy.” She emphasizes to the crowd, “[We’re] sending out so much kinetic energy–maybe the wrong term but please don’t correct me tonight, collect my kinetic energy…send it back to us.” Her hope for that night’s concert: “…energetic, spiraling euphoria, till it goes up to the sky tonight.”

Her profile as a performer extends beyond her music. There are musicians whose artistry can be contained in the record, those who can sing live and those who can breathe dynamism into their work. Wolf’s designation as a great performer is how my friends introduced me to her music. Releasing her first viral collection of work in 2021, “We Love Dogs!” sounded like a funky guitar with bright melodies. It was fun and danceable coming out in May 2021, right in time for people to start enjoying the summer again as COVID-19 restrictions were being lifted and the vaccine becoming more widely accessible. The EP’s hit “Photo ID” was paired with a follow-up version featuring Dominic Fike, carving out Wolf’s place in the alternative pop music scene. She’d revisit the song as the final performance of the night.

One of the concertgoers dresses in a pink furry hat, pink fur coat and draped in charms. The look channels Wolf’s own public persona: colorful mismatched patterns to create an eccentric look, specifically drawing on Wolf’s cover for her single “Liz.” Her bold fashion goes hand-in-hand with her music, compositions that rely on grooves though pull-on various genre styles to build an abstract and cohesive sonic landscape, and lyrics that are forthright, personable and unconcerned with judgement in their broad expression. This is cemented in the album she is promoting on her current tour, “Big Ideas.” Released in 2024, the album traverses strong feelings in the moment and the need to communicate and turn those feelings into action. Driven by desire and fluctuation of emotions, Wolf narrates days, events and experiences across cities in punctuated vignettes. “[I] used ‘Big Ideas’ as a journal,” she tells the crowd as she paces the stage. To her, the album chronicles the turbulence and overwhelming joys of your 20s, which happen at their own unpredictable intervals.

Wolf is fully engaged throughout her performance that night, always moving while belting. She doesn’t stay in one place and defeats lulls if there are any. She keeps her promise to the crowd by asserting the energy of her songs into theatrics. Helping her is her band. Consisting of three guitarists, a keyboardist and a drummer, they interact with Wolf for most of the show, adding to her dances and becoming actors in the recreated scenes of her songs. This is most notable during the introduction to “Toro,” when each band member lines up with Wolf centerstage, dancing in circles and using their hands to make bull horns.

The acoustics of College Street Music Hall allow Wolf’s vocals to echo and fully showcase the expanse of her vocal ability. She could be described as a powerhouse vocalist. Her voice booms and can switch between tempos with agility. The versatility of being able to go from a high note, to doo-wop melodies and soft pops adds to the exuberant performance of “Big Ideas.”

Exuberant. That was the word at the front of my mind as I watched Wolf on stage. Though stage lights help illustrate the sonic themes of the songs, Wolf is her own light. She knows how to get the crowd to sing back to her, but even if the crowd wasn’t responding to her, Wolf would found a way to bring a lively atmosphere to the show, even if just for her.

You can tell she enjoys the stage, and she enjoys the songs she performs. The 2024 release of “Big Ideas” came in a music landscape filled with a string of strong music releases. With many music critics and commentators across forums and YouTube considering last year to be one of the best for music in retrospect, Billboard made note of this in May 2024. Though this could have meant being in a competitive field of releases, 2024 meets an audience receptive to intentional creative work that is simultaneously well executed. Wolf’s work fell into this positive reception. The album’s July 2024 release came during the hotbed of “brat” summer, echoing the similar ideas of messy, all over the place feelings that’s central to Wolf performing the album. Live, the droning vocals of “Alone in Miami” are heightened, the excitement of “Toro” translates into coy fun dances and the desire and desperation of “Soup” meeting a hyped-up pleading screams from the crowd.

“Big Ideas” can stand alone as an album, but a live performance is what brings it to life. In the whirlwind of performing, Wolf is honest about the feelings she is reliving and how it translates into songwriting, recording and the stage. Moments like this show why seeing an album live gives it new meaning. With a performer like Wolf, you get to see the album acted out and glimpse the artist returning to the original point of inspiration.

The show ends at a highpoint, the energy of the room tumbling outside as dazed fans loudly go over their favorite parts of the show. I watch everyone watch the crew immediately pack up into the tour buses in front of the hall. Though Wolf and her band aren’t outside, there seems to be a thrill to see her buses. When I began walking away from College Street Music Hall, I put my headphones on. Though the show is over, the echoes of Wolf’s music still continue, the experience of her show tingling.

Suzanne Bagia can be reached at [email protected]