Dispatches from Greenfield

Every performer seems to be alluding to it: how difficult things are right now, the tumultuous state of society and looming uncertainty that only grows. And it’s so easy to get entangled in everything that’s going wrong and feel helpless to all the forces that seem uncontrollable. But despite the undertones of frustration and exhaustion, all these feelings seemed to pause for a moment at the Green River Festival in Greenfield, Mass., cultivating a space of joy. Ecstatic children run around with face paint, people skip through water sprinklers and dance without a care about who’s around–the festival a small music haven.

The Green River Festival presents an amalgamation of genre sounds, which results in a music festival that traverses the sounds of Americana and how musicians from various parts of the country blend similar and contrasting music sounds to narrate American life. And the highlight of this festival is that the performers have a different way of approaching their artistry and storytelling. All of it culminates in a musical experience that channeled deeply resonate feelings.

Reaching for Something More

In the music of Ocie Elliot, the Canadian duo aspires for an alternate space separate from the bustle of a world where people seem stuck in the mundane. The Canadian duo’s loving partnership amplifies the serenity of the tenderness their lyrics seek. Their folk-inspired music breakaways to somewhere still, encouraging the audience to release the weight they’re holding onto. It could be called escapist but the music yearns to sway in what feels tranquil and lovely that’s on the outside of the tumult. That is what seems to hook everyone in because the music makes it seem real and not so out of reach. It’s not hard to step into a trance when listening to them live, falling into their world they’re creating.

The crowd steadily nodded along to Thee Sinseers 60s-esque set. A group from Eastern Los Angeles, Thee Sinseers bring a soothing doo-wop to the crowd. The clear nostalgia derived from their sound seems to put everyone out of time, away from the present to enjoy love ballads. They weave together stories of misfortunes in love while telling lessons of what to do when enamored.

Moments of Respite

Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy reminds the crowd of the importance of coming together as a community to care for one another. It’s a sentiment that resonates with the crowd and hits the sensitive emotions of our contemporary times. In the midst of these emotions, Mt Joy bright musical sounds and illuminating blue and magenta stage lights, invites people to dance. Backdropped by a Friday night, the band plays a cover of “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. It sinks into the bliss of youth before you knew everything and instantly excites the crowd.

Illuminati Hotties’ performance was a fun highlight of the festival weekend. The band brought a pumped-up energy to the crowd, moving between anthemic rock songs and punk performance. They had a seamless ability to switch between genres without losing their footing and the crowd followed along, welcoming the shifts in musical textures throughout Illuminati Hotties’ set. Sarah Tuzin, the lead singer of the band, knew how to keep the crowd engaged as it got hotter outside, using call and response and teaching the crowd the choruses so they could sing along. Her infectious energy kept the crowd excited as she introduced the songs of her setlist with people wanting more as the band reached the end of their set.

Traversing the sounds of Americana

Though all the acts could be considered to be engaging in musical narratives that could be connected to Americana, three acts embodied Americana as a sound at the Green River Festival: TORRES, MJ Lenderman and Waxahatchee.

Though now performing alone, TORRES still brings her album with Julien Baker, “Send a Prayer My Way,” to the Green River Festival. The album’s lyrics are meditative–spaces of reflection on failure and inability to overcome shortcomings. As a solo performer, TORRES ended up playing only two songs from her joint album with Baker, “Bottom of a Bottle” and “Sylvia.”

MJ Lenderman and Waxahatchee both headlined the last day of the festival. The two released albums in 2024, “Manning Fireworks” and “Tiger’s Blood,” respectively. Lenderman appears on Waxahatchee’s album as a featured singer, background singer and guitar player. Both artists made appearances during each other’s set; Waxahatchee singing harmony and outro vocals on Lenderman’s song “She’s Leaving You,” and Lenderman appearing for his duet with Waxahatchee on “Right Back to It” during her set.

Lenderman brought a laidback atmosphere to his set, his droning vocals punctuating the lethargic narratives of some of his songs. Lenderman’s band, The Wind, brought a blend of guitar, drums, the steel guitar and reverb for the set’s instrumental breaks. “Wristwratch” was a crowd favorite as audience members resonated with the lyrics about loneliness in the midst of materialism. It was moments of emotional connection lyrically that seemed to draw the crowd to Lenderman’s set, alongside the winding guitar riffs.

Waxahatchee’s set ended the festival and drew an exuberant crowd. It was her second time playing at the festival since her first appearance in 2022. The festivalgoers at the front unabashedly danced along to the entire setlist. Her set exemplified the search for joy despite looming uncertainty. As she sang “If you’re not living then you’re dying,” from her song “3 Sisters,” groups of festivalgoers danced barefoot on the green field embracing the song’s call to live life fully. Her set cultivated a sense of coming together as strangers and friends linked together. People at opposite ends of the festival would run to the front to join in on the dance circles they saw forming close to the stage. Her set’s ending song brought together fellow Green River Festival performers, Merce Lemon and Lenderman’s band The Wind, for a joint jam and sing-along. As the sun set, Waxahatchee played her final song “Fire,” from her album “Saint Cloud,” to a scene of lovers swaying together and friends holding onto each other.

In a corridor of Western Massachusetts, people found a way back to themselves through music. Not escaping from reality but choosing to cultivate something beautiful together in spite of reality. The Green River Festival was an example of how live music can aid people in finding connection and reclaiming joy when it may feel too difficult to do so.

Suzanne Bagia can be reached at [email protected].