Live Aid 40 years on: how much of an impact did it really have?

“It’s 12 noon in London, 7 a.m. in Philadelphia, and around the world, it’s time for Live Aid!” BBC DJ and Live Aid host Richard Skinner declared as crowds cheered. It was Saturday, July 13, 1985, and some of the biggest names in the music industry were gearing up to perform in front of a global audience. 72,000 attendees had flocked to Wembley Stadium in London, U.K, 89,000 were at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia and a further one billion worldwide gathered around their televisions to watch the show. Organized by musicians Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, Live Aid set out to raise funds to combat famine in Ethiopia, making the concert a simultaneous fundraiser.

Live Aid produced several successful large-scale performances while successfully raising funds for the cause and awareness of Ethiopia’s conditions. But it also raised the question of whether it was simply another vehicle to promote white saviorism. Were Geldof and Ure, two white, established performers, simply taking on the paternalistic, virtue-signaling act of saving a developing country in Africa, possibly reaping the benefits of the concert more than the communities they were supposed to raise awareness of? 40 years since Live Aid, this remains a pertinent point of inquiry as we reflect upon the cultural impact of the concert – and on whether the white savior complex influenced it.

The making of Live Aid

The idea for Live Aid came about in 1984 when BBC News reporter Michael Buerk reported on Ethiopia’s dire food situation, drawing an immediate reaction from viewers. In response, Bob Geldof, the frontman of Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, and Scotsman Midge Ure, the lead singer of Ultravox, penned the single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” Rounding up artists from Bono, to Sting, George Michael and Phil Collins, they all recorded the song as “Band Aid,” aiming to raise £70,000 but ultimately far exceeding that expectation and raising over £8 million.

Boy George of Culture Club was among the performers; he is credited with suggesting the idea of a benefit concert to Geldof and Ure. Following this, Geldof personally approached the most prolific recording artists for the time, and convinced them to give their time to the show. In order to maximize the potential outreach and raise as much funds as possible, it was decided that Live Aid would consist of two simultaneous concerts: one at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia and the other at Wembley Stadium in London. The show’s transatlantic production would mean that both the artists and the organizers would have to adapt their performances for a vast audience: many people would attend the concert at the live venues and even more would experience the show via television or radio.

Ure has said that to engage the audience, it was important that the artists perform songs that were easily recognizable. Placing the concert in the context of its time, he highlighted the importance of not only performing in front of the sheer number of attendees worldwide but also using the stage as a platform to raise awareness about the famine in Ethiopia to potentially bring about positive change. “…We were, for a short period, showing governments the way. We were showing them and showing them up, embarrassing them into having to do something,” Ure said, emphasizing the impact the audience could potentially make by simply attending or tuning in.

The performances of Live Aid

Promoter Harvey Goldsmith, who worked on the Wembley show, reported that Geldof was initially skeptical about letting Queen perform, having felt that the band had “peaked.” When Geldof eventually warmed to the idea and pitched it to the band, it was lead singer Freddie Mercury who showed reluctance to perform at the show. Geldof ultimately persuaded Mercury to perform by telling him, “Listen, Fred, honestly, if there was ever a stage built for you, this is it.” Queen’s 21-minute set at the Wembley show is widely considered one of the strongest live performances in recent music history.

Mercury opened the set with the chorus of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and followed with “Radio Ga Ga,” the latter of which was featured on the band’s album “The Works” released only the year before. Afterwards, he captured the audience with a call-and-response chant. “Ay-oh!” Mercury vocalized; the crowd was mesmerized, the cheers were thunderous. After “Hammer to Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You,” Mercury ended the set with “We Are The Champions.” Queen’s performance occurred neither at the beginning nor at the end of the show, but the impression it left was almost tangible in the applause.

Phil Collins was, most notably, the only musician to play at both the London and Philadelphia venues. Besides playing his own songs, including “In The Air Tonight” and “Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)” at both venues, he performed alongside Sting in London before boarding a Concorde to Philadelphia and drumming for the surviving members of Led Zeppelin, who had reunited for the first time since original drummer John Bonham died. Collins’ initiative to travel between both shows on the same day has been widely praised.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney, who had not performed live for a number of years, was one of Wembley’s final acts. He sang “Let It Be” and was joined on stage by David Bowie, Alison Moyet of Yazoo, Pete Townshend of The Who and Geldof himself. The Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger and David Bowie had planned to hold a synchronized duet of Martha and the Vandellas’ “Dancing in the Street” – with Jagger performing in Philadelphia and Bowie performing in London – but a lapse in the satellite link forced them to pre-record the performance and have it played at both venues. Bowie presented a montage of clips of the famine that Canadian Broadcasting Corporation had obtained. The video, which displayed malnourished children in the country, was intended to appeal to the attendees’ emotions; The Cars’ song “Drive” played over the montage. The Cars themselves performed in Philadelphia.

Both the London and Philadelphia shows ended with as many artists as possible congregating on stage. At the John F. Kennedy Stadium, the performers sang USA For Africa’s anthem, “We Are The World.” Inspired by Geldof and Ure’s song, “We Are The World” was written by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson, and its production was led by singer-activist Harry Belafonte. The Philadelphia Live Aid performance featured musicians including Belafonte, Richie, Jagger, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick, Patti LaBelle and Chrissie Hynde. The set at Wembley ended with a rendition of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” with Geldof and Bowie opening that performance. Besides original contributors George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley and Bono, Wembley’s curtain call included the likes of Sting, Mercury, Townshend and Roger Daltrey. One thing was certain: in the contemporary music sphere, Live Aid had made history.

The white savior complex and Live Aid

Live Aid itself pulled in £40 million in 1985 (as of 2023, that is equivalent to roughly £117 million). It motivated the governments of some donor countries to produce enough surplus food to make an immediate impact on the famine. And perhaps most importantly, it raised awareness of the conditions in Ethiopia. However, the legacy of the concert – both immediate and long-term – has proven complex.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas,” Band Aid’s fundraiser song, describes “Africa,” rather than a specific country or community; the continent is depicted as an area “Where nothing ever grows, no rain or rivers flow…” The song has been criticized for its portrayal of both nation and continent. British musician and rapper Fuse ODG has said that charity efforts such as “Do They Know It’s Christmas” have promoted beliefs that can potentially “stifle Africa’s economic growth […] ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity.”

In 1986, Bob Keating of SPIN Magazine wrote an article alleging that a lack of efficacy in the donation process compounded the humanitarian crisis, and United Press International also reported that the funds had been misused. 35 years later, Liza Lentini continued the story for the same magazine. She wrote that the song engaged in detrimental assumptions, including that the Ethiopian population was completely unaware of Christmas, and also that Geldof failed to consider whether the funds would be distributed properly. Amelia Butterly of BBC’s Newsbeat highlighted another criticism: that the famine was an entirely natural disaster when human activity was also a contributing factor.

Live Aid itself has garnered its fair share of criticism. The most notable complaint about Live Aid is that it was an act of white saviorism and patronizing towards the people of Ethiopia. This complaint dates back to Peter Buerk’s BBC report in 1984, which has been described as “sensational” and propagating an oversimplified narrative of not just Ethiopia but of the entire African continent: impoverished and in need of a savior. In turn, Geldof and Ure have been criticized for pushing that narrative. In 2010, similar reports by BBC World Service were circulated and elicited an indignant response from Geldof himself. The BBC subsequently apologized to Geldof.

In 2014, Suzanne Franks wrote in The Guardian about the largely white-centric narration of the crisis in Ethiopia, stating, “In 1984 the only voices were from a white reporter and a European aid worker.” Expanding on this in a 2023 article, also for The Guardian, Moky Makura argued that while the concert yielded positive results and was conceived with good intentions, it permanently damaged the global perception of the entire African continent because it built upon its perception as a helpless region – a sentiment, Makura said, that is still prevalent in the present. “The problem with the save Africa industry is the attitude of privilege in which it often comes wrapped. It is fed by and entirely reliant on a single, outdated story of Africa that was perpetuated and entrenched by the Live Aid phenomenon,” Makura wrote.

Geldof has defended Live Aid and dismissed the idea that it was borne from white saviorism. “If there was a famine in Italy and someone reacts and they’re white, are they a white saviour? Are the only people allowed to react to an African famine black?” Geldof said, asserting that the concert was organized to take action and deal with a humanitarian issue that not everyone might have been paying attention to.

As noble as Geldof and Ure’s intentions may have been, the white savior element is visible in the concert’s long-lasting impact. One can argue that while Buerk’s report was necessary to draw attention to the famine, the issue itself was sensationalized by the public and taken beyond context. The Live Aid concert might be viewed as a large-scale act of virtue-signaling by celebrities who could have easily donated their own funds rather than urging others to do so. And the lyrics of “Do They Know It’s Christmas” do not benefit by describing “Africa” as a single, impoverished country rather than a continent of many significant nations.

The legacy of Live Aid

Live Aid has had an undeniable impact on both music and fundraising. In 2005, the Live 8 benefit concerts – named so because of the concurrent G8 summit – were held in the G8 nations (the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, South Africa and Japan). Festivities are being held to mark the concert’s 40th anniversary, including a day-long livestream on YouTube and a four-part documentary by the BBC. Performances by the likes of Queen and Phil Collins are remembered today.

And, not wrongfully, the question of whether the show was an act of nobility or a display of white saviorism still lingers, and the answer remains complex and evolving: while Live Aid did have an impact on the issue it set out to address, its production did carry some elements of was based on harmful tropes about Africa, especially when viewed through a more modern lens.

