Tank and the Bangas: the journey to now

A flute starts playing the beat. Something is missing, she ponders out loud. Momentarily her face is perplexed before turning to the audience, where she finds the answer, inviting everyone to snap along. “Would have been fish, would have been meat, would have been eggs,” she delivers the first verse with expressive hand gestures, her eyes connecting with the audience. The audience steadily follows along, intrigued by the new band. By the end of the performance, Tank is holding back tears. She’s just finished the performance that will introduce her to the world at NPR’s Tiny Desk.

In the third year of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest, the New Orleans band, Tank and the Bangas were named the winners for their song “Quick.” What soon followed was an animated performance that went viral. At the time, though an unknown group, Bob Boilen, the co-creator of the Tiny Desk concerts, said that the group’s performance was “a chance to see an artist truly blossoming. It’s just the beginning.”

Eight years later, Tank’s schedule is packed. Her days seem to be filled with having interviews, preparing for interviews, rehearsal and playing the live shows for her headline tour. By the time I speak with her at 4:30 p.m., I am the second interview she’s had for the day. With it having been more years into her career, it makes sense for her schedule to be more packed. But upon winning her first Grammy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album in February, it’s only garnering more media interest. Finally reaching the Grammy milestone was exciting, but also a relief. While the win is appreciated, Tank seems to be continuing her way to craft music that’s original to her, regardless of genre categories or industry recognition.

Tank and the Bangas make music that combines jazz, spoken word and soul inspired by the New Orleans music scene. The lyrics explore self-empowerment, self-love, racial injustice and Black womanhood. What makes the band’s genre-fluid work stand apart is the way it is performed. The songs are never just being sung: lyrics may be delivered as spoken word, raps or theatrical dialogue. At any point in the time, Tank and her co-vocalist will switch between their various delivery styles, building an enthralling performance reminiscent of a theatrical skit. It allows for the music to go from something passive to something active that the artist and audience can engage with.

The role of spoken word artistry in Tank and the Bangas’ music isn’t accidental. Though discovered through a music show, Tank began her career as a poet in the New Orleans spoken word poetry scene. The open mic nights were “organic” spaces for her to explore her creativity and ultimately the place that would craft her identity as a musician. In a contemporary music industry, where less music labels are putting artists through development or expecting viral stars to know how to quickly translate to stage, stories of self-development and growth are essential to becoming a long-lasting act.

“I think that everybody needs, you know, the dirt and the rocks and the diamonds,” Tank tells me when we talk about the beginnings of her career, “It [spoken word] helped to grow my confidence and my comfort with people.” Spoken word artistry gave her a place to transition into the person she is now, a performer who can easily connect with her crowd and flow between modes of expression without hesitation. “It’s kind of crazy to see the performer that I have matured into because I really wasn’t always this way,” she remarks. “I used to literally perform with my eyes covered. That’s how shy I used to be.” Eventually the growth in her confidence would push her to pursue more musical opportunities and put herself out there to the world. One such moment included a submission to the NPR Tiny Desk Concert competition.

In their video submission, Tank and the Bangas look like they’re in a classroom. They’re all clustered together in one corner of the room around a desk. Pencils, markers and a textbook were used as props as they performed “Quick.” Bob Boilen’s description of the group was a clairvoyant observation as the group would receive their first Grammy nomination in 2020, for Best New Artist. Their album “Green Balloon,” which featured Robert Glasper, had received industry attention. Within three years, the relatively unknown band was now living on the Recording Academy’s radar.

The group’s music was introduced to the world as a mixture of multiple genre sounds and styles. Back in 2017, this type of musical approach was only beginning to become a mainstream fixture. Now in 2025, transgressing music genres is becoming more acceptable from an industry standpoint despite being a fixture for music listeners for years. Tank and the Bangas’ genre bending work predates this moment in music. Tank expresses, “I always honestly felt like we were genre fluid. We always felt that way because we just did whatever we wanted to.” This innovative approach to music allowed the group to avoid labelling themselves and the type of music they were making.

When the group makes music, they make the sounds that resonate with them in the moment, rather than focusing on defining what they’re making. “If we want to make a country song, we’re not about to stop it and say that’s a country song. Well, if we want to make a gospel song, [we’re] not going to say that,” Tank says, “We just always did whatever we wanted to do.” Artists like OutKast were influences for Tank as she explored boundaryless music styles, the hip-hop duo’s work gave her the confidence to do music that was authentic to who she is. Watching the hip-hop duo reach success making music authentic to them was inspirational. Reflecting on the growing prominence of genre-fluidity on music, Tank adds, “It’s just good to be in the company or to know that other people do it as well and that they become mainstream [by] being themselves.”

Being forced into a box isn’t uncommon for artists still discovering their sound. Knowing the difference between creating for yourself versus fans or label executives guides musical integrity and retains an artist’s originality. For Tank she works through this by crafting a vision of the album from the desires she has for a new music project. “I think that before you start [a] project, you begin to write down what you want to feel and how, and then how you want others to feel as well,” she emphasizes. “But you know, start out by thinking about what you want to hear yourself. And then you go from there.”

Feeling free in her artistic expression is crucial to Tank’s work. Without it, she can feel constrained. It’s why winning a Grammy felt relieving, because she can now put more focus into her work without the weight of the Grammys hovering over her. “It’s not something I need to strive for anymore,” she says, “I don’t want to be on time constraints to make sure that I make it in time for the Grammys, or that I’m making particular work that fits into a category.” The win came after past nominations but no wins. At times, she felt the pressure to keep working towards a Grammy even though it wasn’t something she personally was seeking. She explains, “People kept telling me that that was something that I needed and I should get. After a while, I felt like, ‘Oh, maybe I do need it, maybe I should get it.’”

Tank is grateful for what she’s been able to accomplish at an industry-level, but she’s more interested in being creative and producing work that resonates with an audience. The goal she’s given herself is “to be intentionally positive, being very vulnerable [and] always honest with myself because that way other people can find their own truth.” Aligning with the impact she wants in her music is the metric that overrides industry pressures of accomplishments and conformity. It also keeps the music-making process fun and uniquely hers. She says, “I just want to continuously create freely and do my thing.”

