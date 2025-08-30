Bruised-up Minutemen secondary unable to hold serve against Temple

In 2024, the Massachusetts football team had what can be described as a one-dimensional defense. In an era where the pass is prioritized on offense, the Minutemen (0-1) were an outlier statistically, the rare program that allowed more yards on the ground than it did in the air.

A year later, large-scale staff and roster turnover signify change coming within UMass football’s identity. The first signs of that change came on Saturday, with the most glaring one occurring on the back end of the Minutemen defense.

In a 42-10 season-opening loss to Temple, UMass allowed 276 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. Arkansas State in 2023 was the last team to throw for five or more scores on the Minutemen, and although the yards allowed fell in line with some of the team’s 2024 performances, a more run-heavy Owls (1-0) offense in the second half contributed to that.

Despite the numbers put up by the opposing team, the bulk of Temple’s work in the passing game came off of short and intermediate passes. Owls head coach K.C. Keeler stuck with the team’s incumbent starter Evan Simon for their season opener, and the quarterback was mostly asked to throw balls into the flats and over the seams, never having to look farther than 20-25 yards deep. The senior turned that gameplan into his ninth career 200-yard game and his first six-touchdown performance.

“I was with [Simon] at Rutgers,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “He makes good decisions, he’s a good player, credit to them.”

The first big passing play for Temple capped off a drive that responded to an initial UMass touchdown. With five and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter, junior tight end Peter Clarke shook off safety Jeremiah McGill to get open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown catch.

15 minutes of game time later, Clarke was in a slightly trickier situation down the right seam. The tight end found a soft spot in the Minutemen defense and was open, but he had a high pass and an incoming defender to deal with. Clarke handled both, yanking down the ball before sidestepping Derrieon Craig and walking in for a 29-yard score.

Past those plays, there were a few moments where UMass’ positioning hurt them. With just over a minute remaining in the first half, McGill was caught a few steps behind Owls running back Terrez Worthy, who took a two-yard pass into the endzone for an easy 13-yard score. In the fourth quarter, freshman tight end Ryder Kusch snuck past Minutemen defenders on two separate occasions, opening his college career with a multi-touchdown game.

Then, there are the occasions where the defense is good, but the offense is better. That took place on Temple’s second score of the game, a 24-yard dot that went just past the outstretched arms of Virginia transfer Malcolm Greene and into the hands of Owls wideout Kajiya Hollawayne.

When Temple wasn’t scoring, its receivers were often notching big gains after the catch. There were times where UMass defenders had blown their coverage, but there were other moments when the athleticism of the Owls won out, as their receiving corps juked and sped past the home team’s defense.

“I mentioned on Friday, [the defense was] a little anxious and nervous at the start of practice,” Harasymiak said. “They kind of got going but … they haven’t done a lot of winning, so immediately when something goes wrong, that’s where their mind goes and we’re trying to teach them to block that out.”

“It’s hard to overcome … but I’m confident in Coach Keyte, confident in that group.”

A factor in Temple’s passing success was also the health of the Minutemen’s secondary. Heading into the game, there were two reserve defensive backs (DD Snyder and Kamren Watkins-Hunter) out for UMass, along with a starter (Ryan Barnes) that was banged up.

Safety Zeraun Daniel was supposed to be one of the reliable faces in the secondary for the Minutemen on Saturday, but after making a tackle midway through the first quarter, he stayed down on the turf holding his right arm. The Georgetown transfer initially played through his pain, but in the second quarter, he was down again, this time leaving the game for good.

“We got to get back on [Daniel],” Harasymiak said. “He went back in, just couldn’t finish. [I] give the kid a lot of credit.”

On the bright side for UMass, there’s plenty of football left to be played. Next week, the team takes on Bryant, an FCS squad led by a sophomore quarterback who is 0-4 as a starter. In the Mid-American Conference, a majority of signal callers are either unproven or have been less-than-stellar as starters at the FBS level. Even in the Minutemen’s buy games, there are questions surrounding both Missouri’s and Iowa’s quarterbacks.

There’s potential for the team’s passing defense to improve exponentially, but Saturday showed that there’s still a ways to go.

Dean Wendel can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @DeanWende1.