Field Hockey Notebook: Minutewomen field hockey earn decisive 3-0 victory over UMass Lowell

The No. 14 Massachusetts field hockey team took home a 3-0 victory over UMass Lowell Sunday in a Kennedy Cup matchup. The Minutewomen (2-0) completed a second shutout in their season-opening stretch of away games.

Freshman Emily Barrett led the UMass offense, showing out with two goals on the day. Barrett went 3-for-3 in putting her shot attempts on goal, keeping an impressive presence on the field after going 3-for-4 on Friday.

Barrett opened the scoring two minutes into the third quarter. With an assist from Gabrielle Benkenstein, the England native took the ball to the right side of the circle. There, she sent a rocket straight past Veerle Mous to give the Minutewomen a 1-0 lead. The game-winning goal marked the freshman’s first collegiate tally.

UMass goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen faced her first shots of the season, stopping all three Riverhawk (1-1) attempts. The Netherlands native earned Atlantic 10 Goalkeeper of the Year last season, and although she competes in the Mid-American Conference now, she continues to prove her top-ranking abilities in net.

In the fourth quarter, the Minutewomen kept their momentum, scoring twice in six minutes. The first of the two goals came from Sophie Kent off her first collegiate shot. Carrying the ball up to Mous, Kent sent a pass over to Alexa Collins, who quickly redirected the ball towards the UMass Lowell goalkeeper. Mous deflected the shot, but with three UMass players swarming the net front, she couldn’t find the rebound before Kent put it past her.

With Sunday’s rivalry win, the Minutewomen completed their third straight victory in Kennedy Cup appearances. Additionally, UMass ended a Riverhawk run of ten consecutive home victories, spanning through the entirety of last season.

To close out the victory that ended UMass Lowell’s streak, Barrett put up her second goal on a penalty stroke. After Kristy Leonard drew the penalty, the midfielder capitalized on the opportunity with a straight shot over Mous’ right shoulder.

The Minutewomen defense effectively held the Riverhawks at bay, allowing UMass to outshoot UMass Lowell 14-3 on goal and 22-9 overall.

Matching their defensive performance, the rest of the Minutewomen offense didn’t stay quiet either. Junior Neva Eisenga showed out offensively on Wicked Blue Field, collecting four shots on goal and five total attempts to lead UMass.

Through a scoreless first half, both teams had multiple scoring chances in what was a closely-matched competition. However, neither team converted on any of their eleven combined corners.

Two of the Riverhawks’ three shots on goal came from sophomore Karlijn Kerkhof. That still meant that the Minutewomen defense kept the America East All-Rookie Team member in check, as on Friday, she put up fourteen shots, a goal and an assist against Merrimack.

With all three goals coming from freshmen, the incoming UMass players are painting themselves as top performers early on. Coming into a team fresh off a Final Four appearance, the Minutewomen continue to be difficult to contend with at each level.

UMass Lowell fields two freshman goalkeepers after losing both members of last season’s effective goalie tandem. Mous has played the entirety of both games for the Riverhawks, debuting with a shutout against the Warriors before facing a tougher test in UMass.

The Minutewomen will continue their season on Friday, returning to Gladchuk for their home opener at 6 p.m. UMass will face off against Brown for the first time since 2008, and ESPN+ will stream the matchup.

