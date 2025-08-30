Field Hockey Notebook: UMass handles Vermont in season opener

The No. 14 Massachusetts field hockey team started their season off strong by beating Vermont 2-0 on a rainy day in Burlington. UMass (1-0) shut down the Catamounts’ (0-1) offense at Moulton Winder Field, allowing just two shots and zero on goal.

Neva Eisenga scored the first goal of the Minutewomen’s season late in the first half by ripping a shot on the ground that got past a sea of defenders and Vermont’s goalkeeper Merle Vaandrager. The goal came off a penalty corner from midfielder Gabrielle Benkenstein and was assisted by Fiene Jenniskens. The senior’s goal was the fifth of her career.

In the third quarter, Emily Barrett drew a penalty corner which led to two shot attempts for UMass. The first shot came from Barrett and was saved, but Vaandrager wouldn’t get to the second try, leading to another Minutewomen goal. Similar to the first goal, Benkenstein’s inserting pass on a penalty corner led to a shot by Eisenga. This time, the South Africa native redirected the shot and buried it for the seventh goal of her career.

The Catamounts had to wait until the second half to record their first shot of the game. A penalty corner by Maddy Weaver gave Vermont its first real offensive opportunity, but Klara Mikulaskova’s shot went wide right. The Catamounts’ second and final shot of the game came with 19 seconds left, as Addie DelOrefice’s slap shot went wide, securing the two-goal victory for UMass.

The Minutewomen defense denied every chance Vermont had, as the unit especially focused on Sophia Lefranc. The senior midfielder and preseason All-America East selection is the team’s highest scoring returner from last season, but she was completely shut down on Friday, not getting a shot off.

UMass dominated the opening half of its season, taking eight shots and attempting four penalty corners. Meanwhile, the Catamounts rarely held possession of the ball and went into the locker room with zeroes in both stats. Shooting stats were slightly more even after halftime (4-2 Minutewomen), as UMass continued to get chances off penalty corners, taking five more.

The Minutewomen lost five starters from last year’s team, but their newcomers made notable impacts on Friday. Lina Kroeger and Sophie Kent performed well starting their first career games for UMass, while Barrett had three shots on goal and Jenniskens put up an assist off the bench. For a team projected to win the Mid-American Conference, its freshmen will still be relied upon early and often.

Myrte van Herwijnen picked up her 16th career shutout, starting her senior season on the right foot. Last year’s Atlantic 10 Goalkeeper of the Year wasn’t required to make any saves on this day, but she remained active throughout.

On the other side, Vaandrager stopped six shots, marking the most saves the sophomore has made in a game since last October. Also a Netherlands native, Vaandrager went 9-3 last season but begins her second season 0-1.

The win is the 98th for head coach Barb Weinberg and the first for the Minutewomen as a member of the MAC. UMass will have to wait until Sep. 19 to face its first conference foe, which will be Kent State at home.

Until then, the Minutewomen will next play against rival UMass Lowell, continuing their season-opening road trip. The two will battle for the Kennedy Cup on Sunday at 3 p.m., with the game being streamed on ESPN+.

Maxwell Solomon can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Maxwell697909.