UMass football debuts new transfer class in loss to Temple

The Massachusetts football team and its 37 brand-new transfers took the field for the first time in Saturday’s 42-10 loss to Temple. A plethora of the offseason adds played a massive role in the first game of the Joe Harasymiak era.

Despite the result, the first quarter was a positive one thanks to the newly minted backfield duo of Brandon Rose and Rocko Griffin. Rose transferred in from Utah after playing just one game for the Big 12 school — a one-point loss to No. 13 BYU in 2024. He quickly developed a rapport with starting wide receiver Jacquon Gibson, to the tune of 20 targets for the game. Rose racked up 193 passing yards before he stagnated, and was eventually replaced by backup quarterback and Yale transfer Grant Jordan in the fourth quarter.

While he showed flashes, Rose will certainly be disappointed in his debut stat line. The redshirt junior was completely shut down by the Owls’ (1-0) defense in the latter three quarters of the contest. He threw one costly interception in the end zone on a first-and-goal after some pressure down the gut led him to miss a wide open Griffin read in the flat. Rose also fumbled earlier on a 10-yard quarterback keeper that left him airborne and resulted in a loose ball on the turf.

“[Rose] made some good reads, some good progressions, then it’s never easy when you get down 18 or 25 [points] and you’re throwing it,” Harasymiak said. “The red zone interception we were trying to force the issue, make a play. I wish he wouldn’t have done it, but he has to make a split-second decision on that. So, I’m proud of him, he took some shots at the end and he kept getting back up.”

Griffin turned nearly every carry he had into gold, but the game script led to a heavy downtick in carries as a result of the growing deficit. The UTSA transfer averaged over nine yards a pop on 10 total rushes, finishing with 94 yards. On the second play from scrimmage in the Minutemen’s season, he burst through a hole for a 19-yard gain. That same drive ended with an 18-yard touchdown scamper for the Rincon, Georgia native. Later on, he broke off a 41-yard run down the left sideline to put UMass (0-1) in a goal-to-go situation.

“We were rolling and [Griffin] was doing a good job and then what ended up happening, I think the game just got away from us from a point differential thing, and we had to throw it a little bit more,” Harasymiak said.

To round out the skill positions, wide receiver Jake McConnachie — a Pittsburgh transfer — caught three passes for 16 yards. Running backs Juwaun Price and Brandon Hood — from North Texas and Colorado, respectively — were largely uninvolved down the stretch due to the losing scoreline.

The offensive line had a great start to the game, with West Virginia transfer Sullivan Weidman helping clear gaping holes for Griffin at the left guard position.

Defensively, starting cornerback TJ Magee posted a solid performance after arriving from Davidson. Virginia transfer Malcolm Greene was forced to fill in on the other side due to injuries, and got beaten to the boundary for Temple’s second touchdown. Zeraun Daniel was one of the most exciting transfer prospects entering the year following his five interceptions for Georgetown last season, but he turned up injured on two separate occasions, exiting to the locker room after the second time around.

Elsewhere on the defense, a pair of transfers from Harasymiak’s team at Rutgers, Timmy Hinspeter and David Onuoha, tied for the second-most tackles on the team with seven apiece. The special teams operations were clean with a new kicker, punter and long snapper. Texas A&M transfer Keegan Andrews finished with four punts for 228 yards with a long of 66 yards and an average of 57. Derek Morris drilled his lone field goal attempt from 40 yards out.

“It’s huge,” Harasymiak said of the special teams’ performance. “[Morris], that kick was pretty good, that was going into the wind too. [Andrews] flipped the field … I’ve been talking that up, I think we’re very prideful in that area.”

A pair of additions that were slated to be contributors before the season suffered season-ending injuries prior to the Minutemen’s opener. Joshua Nobles, who amassed 10 sacks last season for Jackson State, tore his Achilles and will miss the entirety of 2025. Zachary Franks joined the team from Duke and was listed as the backup left tackle, but he too will miss the whole year with a torn ACL.

UMass’ new additions will be back in action at home on Saturday, Sep. 6, when they hope to enter the win column for the first time this season against FCS opponent Bryant.

Cameron Pellegrino can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @cam_pellegrino.