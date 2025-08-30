UMass football drops season opener to Temple

The Massachusetts football team opened the 2025 season with a 42-10 loss to Temple. The Owls (1-0) handed the Minutemen (0-1) their third straight loss in a home opener and sixth in the past 10 years.

“I know what everyone’s going to think, ‘Same old UMass’,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “We’re going to keep never giving up, we’re going to see how we respond to adversity. Adversity is a revealer, so we got to come back next week and go.”

The visitors took over in the second quarter, going on a dominant scoring run. UMass started the second frame by receiving a punt on its own 34-yard line after earning a defensive stop to end the first. Leading 10-7, the Minutemen offense advanced up the field quickly, but had their momentum frozen by a turnover.

On an option play kept by Brandon Rose, the quarterback attempted to hurdle his lead blocker and got hit in the process, losing the ball as he rolled to the turf. The Owls recovered and immediately capitalized on the bluff.

Evan Simon led Temple on a three-play, 41-yard touchdown drive, ending with a 24-yard strike to Kajiya Hollawayne at the front-right corner of the end zone. That was Simon’s second touchdown pass of the day after hitting Peter Clarke from 21 yards out in the first quarter, but he was only getting started.

The Owls started their next drive on their own 1-yard line after stuffing the Minutemen on 4th-and-goal. Jay Ducker kickstarted the possession with a run to the left, finding a lane up the sideline to charge past midfield, getting knocked out of bounds on the UMass 44-yard line.

Simon chipped Temple closer with a pair of passes before connecting with Clarke for a 29-yard score — their second link-up of the afternoon. The junior tight end closed his season opener with four catches for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

After a trade of defensive stops, a punt return by Terrez Worthy brought the Owls’ offense across midfield to start their fourth drive of the quarter. Simon continued his dominance, passing for 46 yards on the drive and ending it with a 13-yard zip to Worthy, letting the senior receiver finish what he started.

After one more Minutemen punt, the first half closed with Temple leading 28-10, leaving waning hope for UMass in the second half.

The Minutemen gave a crowded McGuirk Alumni Stadium a show in the first quarter, scoring on their opening drive.

UMass started the game by marching down the field with a dominant showing by its offensive line in a run-heavy drive, ending in a rushing touchdown by Rocko Griffin. Even as the Owls tied the game on the next drive, the Minutemen responded with a 40-yard field goal by Derek Morris to inch ahead at the end of the first quarter.

That offensive momentum quickly trailed off in the later three quarters as UMass was held scoreless for the final 45 minutes of the game.

“Ultimately, if I look at those drives at the end of the first half, we [went] touchdown, field goal, turnover, turnover on downs, punt, punt,” Harasymiak said. “Started with two sacks on the sixth drive, the negatives kind of caught up to us, the game kind of got away from us at the end of the second.”

Temple, on the other hand, continued to pile on in the second half. After an interception in the end zone by Ben Osueke, the Owls ran down the clock with a strong run attack to end the third quarter.

The visiting team continuously clawed its way toward the end zone, finishing the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Simon to Ryder Kusch. Temple capped its scoring with a second short loft to Kusch, ending the freshman’s debut with three catches for 14 yards and two touchdowns.

Simon ended the game with 19 completions on his 25 pass attempts, totaling 248 yards and a career-high six touchdown passes.

The Minutemen got high volume from Rose in his debut at quarterback, completing 23 of his 38 pass attempts for 193 yards and throwing one interception.

Jacquon Gibson was the Utah transfer’s most favored target throughout the day, catching 12 passes for 132 yards. He was the main contributor to the Minutemen’s 302 yards of total offense and had a grand total of 20 balls thrown his way.

UMass looks to put this loss behind them as it faces Bryant on Sep. 6 at 3:30 p.m. at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. That game will be available to watch live on ESPN+.

