UMass men’s lacrosse head coach Greg Cannella retires after 31 seasons

Greg Cannella, the longest-tenured head coach in all of NCAA Division I lacrosse, has retired after 31 seasons at the helm of the Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team. He finished his career with a .586 winning percentage and a total record of 256-181.

Cannella led the Minutemen to nine NCAA tournament appearances and was an eight-time conference coach of the year in the ECAC and CAA. He was also inducted into the Western Massachusetts Chapter of the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2019.

To fill the vacant position, UMass promoted associate head coach Kyle Smith. Smith graduated from the school in 2014 has been a part of Cannella’s staff for the last four seasons after spending the previous seven coaching at Merrimack in various roles. He is just the fifth coach in program history dating back to 1954, thanks to the extended tenure of Cannella and Richard F. Garber’s 36 years in the role from 1955-1990.

Between the two long-time coaches in Minutemen history, they are the only team in college lacrosse to have a coach with at least 300 wins and another with at least 200 wins at the same school. Cannella was also a graduate of UMass in 1988 and scored 33 goals across his two seasons as a player.

In his last season as head coach, he completed his best season in the current Atlantic 10-era with a 9-6 record. The Minutemen will remain in the A-10 as an affiliate member for the foreseeable future, despite the school-wide transition to the Mid-American Conference, which officially took effect in July 2025.

The Lynbrook, New York native ended his storied career with eight regular season conference championships. He completed his best season in 2006, when UMass finished as the national runner-up after defeating No. 3 Hofstra and No. 2 Maryland before falling to No. 1 Virginia in the final.

Cameron Pellegrino can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @cam_pellegrino.