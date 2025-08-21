UMass men’s soccer begins season with high-scoring 3-2 win over Siena

The No. 8 Massachusetts men’s soccer team was victorious over the Siena Saints 3-2 in the opening game of the 2025 season. The Minutemen (1-0-0) took on a tough opponent to start the campaign, but goals from Aidan Kelly, John Paul Mbuthia and Alex Brown were the difference. Mbuthia’s contributions were a key factor in the win, with a goal and an assist in 66 minutes played.

“It was a very tough game,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “I’m really pleased with the team. We have a lot of work to do in terms of structure and getting our fitness level up. It’s a heavy field on a warm day but we scored goals with a very gutsy performance by us against a really good team.”

After an incredible Cinderella run to the national quarterfinals a year prior, the Minutemen came into the year with high expectations as the No. 8 team in the country. Despite losing three-time Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Alec Hughes, UMass returned a strong group of players that includes Kelly and Matt Fordham leading its backline.

“We lost maybe the best goal scorer in the country as well as losing the majority of your attacking prowess and came out today to score three goals,” O’Leary said. “That’s a big credit to our team.”

Just 100 seconds into the match, though, the Minutemen conceded. Siena (0-1-0) attacker Campbell Stalker gave the Saints an early 1-0 lead. Stalker’s shot trickled past the right side of returning UMass goalkeeper Alex Geczy.

“Winning races is very important, and they won a race out wide,” O’Leary said. “They got behind our defenders and they came first in the penalty area. Usually whoever comes first wins. I wouldn’t say it woke us up, but it gave us a little shock and the response was great, scoring three unanswered goals.”

UMass eventually grew into the game creating chance after chance. Siena goalkeeper Bennet Glinder was busy early making some big stops. The German parried away a shot from Ivan Vrh and produced a top class save from a Minutemen flicked header towards the back post.

It took UMass 18 minutes to respond. Thomas Wadas’ in-swinging free kick got flicked on by a Siena defender, appearing right at the laces of star central defender Kelly for the equalizer. The Northern Ireland native scored his first of the season.

“[Kelly] will always get his few each season,” O’Leary said. “Anytime you can get goals from your back four you are very happy.”

Wadas, a true freshman, earned his first assist in a maroon uniform. Coach O’Leary expects him to play an instrumental role in midfield this season after losing the likes of Mike Willis and Andrew Ortiz.

The game went into the break tied, but possession and almost every statistic favored UMass.

Just after the intermission, sophomore Gavin Brummer thought he put the Minutemen ahead, but the assistant raised his flag for offside. Through the first 60 minutes, UMass continued to pile on the pressure with 12 total shots, seven being on goal.

UMass’ Brown finally broke the second-half deadlock with a tap-in finish. Joey Bianco’s long throw found the head of Mbuthia, who glanced a header into the path of Brown to give the Minutemen their first lead of the 2025 campaign.

The pressure became too much for the Saints as the Minutemen extended their lead with 18 minutes left in the game to make it 3-1, courtesy of a Mbuthia goal. Bianco’s throw produced chaos in front of the net once again. Siena thought they got a hold of it, but a failed clearance gave way to a Wadas strike from long range. Another incredible Glinder save landed right at the feet of Shane Velez, who sprayed it across goal for Mbuthia.

Siena pulled one back to make it 3-2 off an exceptional cross into the box by Tomislav Vrdoljak and an athletic diving finish from Miguel Plaza, but it was too little too late for the Saints, who weren’t able to handle UMass’ high line and chance-creating ability.

Siena put pressure on the defense down the stretch, but Kelly and Fordham were pivotal in holding Siena to just the two goals. In total, the Minutemen allowed three shots over 90 minutes to notch their first victory of the campaign.

“We are fortunate to have guys that have played in big games now,” O’Leary said. “Not just big games, but meaningful NCAA games. That maturity helped us from that early shock.”

The Minutemen head to Storrs, Connecticut on Sunday, Aug. 24 to face UConn. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Ezekiel Altman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @EzekielAltman.