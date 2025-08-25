UMass men’s soccer grinds out 1-1 draw against UConn

The No. 8 Massachusetts men’s soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw against the UConn Huskies in their first meeting in 31 years. The Minutemen (1-0-1) took the lead in the second half, but they could not hold off the persistent attack of the Huskies (1-0-1) over the final 30 minutes.

After a tightly contested first half that ended scoreless, UMass came out of the break with an increased sense of urgency. A consistent wave of pressure led to a Minutemen corner kick 61 minutes into the game. Freshman Thomas Wadas delivered to a wide-open Aidan Kelly at the back post, who rose to head the ball towards the goal. Kelly’s initial attempt was deflected away, but the ball landed right back on his foot. The senior defender capitalized on his second chance, slidingit in the near corner to give UMass a 1-0 lead. The center back has now scored in both games this season.

The Minutemen did their best to stave off UConn’s offensive push, but sloppy play around the box gave the Huskies too many opportunities to equalize. In the span of five minutes, the Minutemen deflected a ball inside the box with their hands twice, forcing two official reviews. The first play was deemed to be accidental contact in a natural defending position, but the second play was ruled a handball, giving UConn a penalty kick 81 minutes into the game.

Balthazar Saunders lined up to take the kick for the Huskies with a packed stadium cheering him on. Wasting little time, the graduate student ran up and drilled a shot into the top-right corner to tie the game.

Despite conceding first, UConn dominated possession in the early stages of the game and consistently threatened the UMass goal. Just four minutes into the first half, the Huskies controlled the ball across midfield before sailing a pass behind the Minutemen defenders just inside the six-yard box. Evan Pickering split the defense and flicked a bouncing header on goal, but UMass goalkeeper Alex Geczy sprang up to parry away the opportunity.

Geczy was routinely called upon to keep the Minutemen in the game, turning away five of the six shots he faced. Just three minutes before the Minutemen took the lead, Saunders darted into open space outside of the 18-yard box and ripped a shot on goal. Geczy made a diving attempt, getting enough of the ball to push it over the crossbar and preserve the deadlock.

After the ensuing corner kick, UMass’ Matt Cence worked his way behind the UConn defense with a one-on-one opportunity, streaking on goal. The senior midfielder, feeling the pressure of backtracking Husky defenders, guided a shot towards the far post. UConn goalkeeper Kyle Durham dove and trapped the ball with his outstretched arm, denying Cence the goal.

A year after being tied for tenth in the country in total goals and 14th in goal differential, the Minutemen have been forced to grind out games and lean on an experienced backline so far this season. Kelly and Geczy played significant roles in both the win against Siena and the draw against the Huskies, with Kelly already notching a pair of goals and Geczy regularly making crucial saves.

UMass looks to get back into the win column in a home contest against Quinnipiac on Thursday, Aug. 28. Kickoff at Rudd Field is scheduled for 4 p.m.

