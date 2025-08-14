UMass women’s soccer defeats St. John’s 1-0 in season opener

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team began its season with a 1-0 victory over St. John’s on Thursday evening.

The Minutewomen (1-0) hosted the Red Storm (0-1) at Garber Field, kickstarting their first season in the Mid-American Conference after making the switch in June, bringing a new host of challenges and opponents for the 2025-26 season.

The lone goal of the matchup came in the 68th minute, when freshman Amelia Deren found the back of the net to record the first goal of the campaign. After receiving the ball from Sarah DeFreitas, she picked out the bottom left corner of St John’s goalkeeper Kayla Bower’s net.

Despite the winning scoreline, UMass was slow to dominate, as the first half ended with seven combined shots. However, the home side began to dominate in the second half, attempting nine shots, for a total of 13, with five of those being on target. The Minutewomen were also awarded 10 corner kicks but were unable to capitalize, something head coach Jason Dowiak focused on during the 2024-25 season.

Both teams were also given one yellow card each, with UMass’ being brandished in the 56th minute to Annie McCaffrey. In the 75th minute, the Red Storm’s Emily Riggins received one shortly after being fouled.

Redshirt freshman Leah Nisenfield had a slow afternoon in goal for the Minutewomen on Thursday, only having to save two shots angled towards her net. Her defensemen caught St. John’s in an offside position three times, creating an easy afternoon for the Reno, Nevada native.

Entering this season, UMass was projected to finish No. 4 in its new conference. St. John’s was polled to end up in the No. 10 slot in the Big East In the 2024-25 season, the Red Storm ended No. 10, just above Seton Hall and below Marquette.

After falling to Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 Championship, the Minutewomen are entering this season hoping to prove themselves in the MAC. Over the summer, the program signed 11 new players, 10 of which are freshman.

After parting ways with nine seniors, a rebuilding phase was necessary as they enter their eighth season with Dowiak at the helm.

Filling the empty spot in goal was imperative after the departure of Bella Mendoza at the end of last season. Mendoza, who totaled 270 saves over the course of her four years, helped the Minutewomen remain undefeated at home until their loss to Saint Louis early last year.

Competing for the starting job this year is freshman Ella Casagrande-Stevens. A Parkland, Florida native, she played for FC Prime, where she was a two-time First Team All-County honoree.

The 10 other signings on UMass’ roster this year are Peyton Costello, Skye Cuscuna, Deren, Pepper Escher, Chloe Kundra, Kayla Nohasiarisoa, Piersen Rawlin, Kaila Steen, Lexi Terry, and Aline Traber.

Signing a midfielder that is able to fill the hole left by Bella Recinos was a high priority. The Minutewomen can turn to Nohasiarisoa, Kundra or Deren to score goals during the season.

Four seniors are returning to the Minutewomen’s roster this season with Nia Hislop, Bianca Cardano, Sarah Flanagan and Jess Collantes, all of which bring championship fighting experience to the field.

They also signed redshirt senior Emma Burke from Lehigh University, where she featured for two seasons.

Looking ahead to the season, UMass will continue to work out where each player fits into its nearly brand-new team and hopes to top its conference over reigning champions Western Michigan.

The Minutewomen will be back in action on Thursday, Aug. 21, when they travel to Newark, New Jersey to face NJIT. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

