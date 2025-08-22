Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass women’s soccer falls 3-0 to NJIT

Minutewomen handed their first loss of the season on the road
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian (2024)
By Emma Bensley, Assistant Sports Editor
August 22, 2025

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to the NJIT Highlanders Thursday evening on the road.

Coming into the matchup, the Minutewomen (1-1) had secured a 1-0 win over St. John’s in what was both their season and home opener. The Highlanders (1-1) had just lost 3-0 to Rutgers.

UMass’ fate was sealed in the 58th minute when Julia Bullock was assisted by Briana Andreoli to score NJIT’s third goal of the game. Receiving the ball just inside the six-yard box, Bullock bumped the ball into the back of goalkeeper Leah Nisenfeld’s net.

Just over a minute before, the Highlanders scored their second goal of the evening off another Andreoli assist. This time, the senior found Mikayla Balio outside the six-yard box again. Balio’s shot deflected into the back of the net to give NJIT a comfortable 2-0 lead.

“For us, I think our youth and immaturity in how to handle some different situations in the game and how to navigate getting a faster start to a game showed today,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “We got 19 freshmen and sophomores…[which we’re] super excited about… we’ve got great leadership but today we just didn’t come out with enough urgency to take charge of the game.”

The players that Dowiak’s looking to for leadership in his young squad are the three captains: Macy Graves, Sarah Flanagan and Nia Hislop. Bianca Cardano and Sarah DeFreitas will also be asked to guide the team that graduated 12 seniors and fifth years last season.

Sophomore Amelia Bloom is a player who Dowiak says has been the most vocal player on the field for the Minutewomen. She did well creating chances for the away team during Thursday’s game.

Entering the second half, UMass trailed 1-0 after a corner kick goal was scored by the Highlanders’ Maria Nogueira. The kick, taken by Nogueira in the 40th minute, found the back of Nisenfeld’s net unassisted.

At the break, Dowiak said there was a discussion about being purposeful and playing with more intent when the Minutewomen were moving the ball. He also wanted the team to bring a higher level of intensity into the second half, which became evident yet short-lived.

In the 53rd minute, UMass’ hope of getting on the scoreboard seemed to materialize after the team found the back of NJIT goalkeeper Mojisola Ayodele’s net. However, the goal was overturned for a handball infraction. Cardano was shown a yellow card after showing strong opposition from the sideline to the decision.

Overall, the Minutewomen only shot on target six times out of their 17 total shots. UMass also won the possession battle 54 to 46 percent. The two main areas of game play they were outdone by came via shots on target and corners. 11 of the Highlanders’ 12 shots were on target and they were awarded five corners to the Minutewomen’s four.

For their next game, Dowiak said he wants his team to play more consistently, as the lack of the attribute was one of his biggest disappointments on Thursday.

“It’s still very much a learning process of who we have and what they’re good at and how we can make them better in areas that [they maybe] struggle with still, and then [we’ll] finetune the great elements of their game,” Dowiak said.

UMass will be back in action on Sunday, Aug. 24 to host Harvard at Rudd Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected].

