Velez and Mbuthia score two goals each in UMass’ 5-2 demolition of Quinnipiac

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 5-2 Thursday, taking down their opponent in convincing fashion.

The Minutemen (2-0-1) offense was firing on all cylinders, with two goals from new graduate transfer striker JP Mbuthia and another two from junior Shane Velez.

Up 2-0 at half, UMass put its pedal to the metal early coming back out of the locker room. Velez drove a shot in the top right corner across his body to add a third goal for the team just 42 seconds into the second half.

Less than 10 minutes later, the ball fell to Velez again at the top of the box. This time, the crafty junior curled it over Quinnipiac (0-2-0) goalkeeper Emilio Balderrama’s head into that same corner for his fifth goal as a Minuteman.

Ivan Vrh and Velez are both listed as defenders but played in more advanced positions toward the end of last season, and that has carried into the first three games of 2025.

“They’re a pretty humble group,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “[Vrh] is a center back, and Velez came in as a center back/holding midfielder.”

Having this kind of versatility could become necessary for UMass down the grueling stretch of Summit League play.

Vrh doubled the home team’s lead late in the first half off a beautifully clipped through pass by Thomas Wadas. The junior lofted the ball over Balderrama’s head and into the net from 20 yards out.

Mbuthia scored the first goal 13 minutes into the game after a scrum in the penalty box, in which he rounded the goalie, faked a shot, sent a Bobcat defender sliding and passed the ball into an empty goal.

Mbuthia’s second goal came from the penalty spot. He rolled the ball into the bottom right corner confidently to make the lead 5-0. Wadas earned the penalty, as the freshman looked very dangerous in transition all game. His inter-play with Mbuthia caused plenty of problems for Quinnipiac’s defenders.

Mbuthia, who transferred from Robert Morris, now has three goals in as many games to start off this campaign. The graduate student is filling a crucial role for a Minutemen team that lost its talisman Alec Hughes to the MLS SuperDraft this offseason.

His role as the press trigger in a high-pressing team is often thankless, but creates chaos for opposing defenders.

“It’s given us opportunities to change teams and really play the way that we want to play,” Mbuthia said.

Once UMass took the 5-0 lead, both teams rotated their squads, with the Bobcats at one point subbing six players off at the same time, including their goalkeeper.

Four of the five Minutemen goals came from outside the 18-yard box. This is not to say they couldn’t penetrate the area — UMass had a whopping 18 shots.

Quinnipiac pulled two goals back at the end of the game, both from defender Luke Schierenbeck. The first goal came off a penalty kick that he placed past Alex Geczy’s outstretched glove.

Schierenbeck capitalized later on a mix-up in the Minutemen box and placed the ball in the bottom right corner for his second goal in the 87th minute.

UMass has yet to keep a clean sheet this season, as the team also conceded late via a penalty in its last game against UConn.

“When you’re up five goals late in the game, it is hard to maintain that same edge,” O’Leary said.

With freshman move-in happening all throughout the week, many new Minutemen students packed Rudd Field’s bleachers. The game had an official attendance of 411.

UMass takes on the Bryant Bulldogs next on Saturday, Sep. 6 at Rudd Field. Kickoff is at noon, and the game can be streamed on the Summit League Network.

