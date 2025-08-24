Women’s soccer hangs on to beat Harvard 2-1

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team came through in the second half with two goals and stellar defense to defeat the Harvard Crimson on Sunday.

In the 89th minute of the match, Harvard (0-1) set up for a corner kick. After being tossed around in front of the goal, the Crimson’s Erin Gordon sent a shot that looked to be headed for the back of the net. While everyone at Rudd Field held their breath, UMass’ (2-1) Peyton Costello ran into the goal and headed the ball away to save the game for her team.

With time on the clock reaching zero mere seconds later, the game clinching play by Costello led the Minutewomen to victory and handed Harvard a loss in its season opener.

😱😱😱 Costello with a game-saving clear off the line in the final seconds of regulation!!#Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/PzZquaEdwK — UMass Women’s Soccer (@UMassWSoccer) August 24, 2025

“It was nerve racking for sure… when it was going over everybody, I thought for sure that [it was] definitely going in the goal,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “Peyton is such a great addition that we were so excited to add last spring.”

Costello is just one of many underclassmen that Dowiak will need to rely on throughout 2025.

After UMass was shutout in its previous game, the team was also scoreless in the first half of this match. Coming out of the half trailing by one, the Minutewomen needed to bounce back and get their offense rolling. With a young squad, Dowiak and the players are still facing learning curves, but their resilience was on display Sunday.

“I was so proud of our group for their positive energy, their intensity and really just the quality we played with for long stretches today,” Dowiak said.

Sophomore Amelia Bloom provided an offensive spark in the second half, starting with her first collegiate goal in the game’s 48th minute. The play was initiated by Aline Traber, who passed a Crimson defender and broke towards the goal. After being swarmed by two Harvard players, Traber sent the ball back out to Bloom, who was in perfect position. Bloom shot the ball off her left foot to the bottom right of the net to tie the game at one.

“Amelia Bloom has been that player for us already, pretty much game in and game out,” Dowiak said. “She is a really composed player and she is probably one of our biggest voices even though she is only a sophomore.”

Bloom’s offensive contributions didn’t stop there, as she assisted in UMass’ second goal of the game to keep her team’s momentum building.

This time, it was Morgan Bellamy who shot what was the eventual game winning goal for the Minutewomen. Bellamy, who is also a sophomore, scored off a corner kick from Bloom. Bloom sent the ball in front of the goal with Bellamy charging in from outside the goal box. Using her physicality, Bellamy created room and sent Bloom’s kick into the top left of the goal.

“I thought Morgan Bellamy on the attacking side took a major step forward for us today,” Dowiak said. “A lot of what she was doing for us today allowed us to be on the front foot for a lot of the game.”

UMass’ defense hunkered down in the second half after allowing the Crimson’s only goal in the first. Harvard’s Audrey Francois scored in the 39th minute off a penalty kick, but the senior and the rest of the Crimson came up empty handed on the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.

“Our team responded unbelievably honestly for how young we are, especially after a tough loss,” Dowiak said. “There were so many quality moments that allowed us to feel in control a lot of the time.”

The Minutewomen will aim to keep building on their performance on Thursday, Aug. 28th, when they take on Dartmouth at 7 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

