America has never been great, but it could be

America has been powerful. It has been wealthy. It has been feared. But greatness is not power, wealth and it certainly is not fear. Greatness is being just, it’s being courageous; it’s caring for others. On these measures, America has always fallen short.

America has failed to be just, allowing innocent people to be incarcerated. It hasn’t been courageous, never questioning its broken systems or why they are so prone to bigotry. And it certainly hasn’t cared for others, .

Just think of the housing crisis. While America talks about solutions, it denies its people rest through hostile architecture and beautification strategies instead of constructing more homes, breaking every promise of true investment.

Greatness can be defined as “considerably above the normal or average.” America aspires to be exceptional, but it is unwilling to do what it takes to be these things. What is exceptional about families rationing insulin while billionaires rent cities for weddings, or mass shootings so frequent that they no longer make headlines? What about funding bombs that level hospitals in Gaza while hospitals all across America close for lack of funding?

This is not greatness. It is failure wrapped in a flag alongside a comical tweet in all caps. America isn’t willing to do the work to be great; instead, it commodifies and sells us a moral fantasy, and we buy it in turn and never demand the real thing.

We are taught from childhood that America is special, that our democracy is stable and that freedom is guaranteed. What we aren’t taught is that ordinary people fought against extraordinary odds for every individual freedom we benefit from. Now the federal government is stripping those freedoms away in real time.

While we watch the political circus and hope someone else will fix it, rights are disappearing. Gerrymandered maps silence millions of voters. Billionaires pour their obscene fortunes into elections, drowning out our voices. State legislatures criminalize abortion, ban protests, support the rounding-up of undocumented immigrants, and then dare to call it freedom. Meanwhile, the federal government, emboldened by political convenience, lets it all happen and encourages it.

This is how democracy dies. Not with a Shakespearean dramatic collapse, but piece by piece, law by law, right by right, until one day you wake up and realize you are no longer free and no one remembers when or how it happened.

Trump and his acolytes didn’t create this rot. They exposed it. Trump didn’t break the system; he used the system exactly as it was built by the framers, to protect the powerful and crush the rest of us.

And now he wants us to accept a future where fear is weaponized, where neighbors are turned against each other, where division is the only constant. The ruling class wants us too exhausted to fight back, but we cannot afford exhaustion. Not now. Not when the stakes are this high.

We should be furious that while our communities struggle, Congress votes to send billions overseas for wars that create more suffering. We should be angry that corporations can poison our water, exploit labor, buy our government and do it legally. We should be furious that children are slaughtered in their schools while politicians tweet thoughts and prayers.

What is more infuriating than the cruelty itself is the apathy that lets it continue. Too many Americans have been lulled into complacency by propaganda and comfort. We tell ourselves, “it’s bad, but it’s not that bad,” or “it’s bad, but it’ll get better eventually.” But it is that bad, and it has been for a long time. If you’re not angry, it’s because someone worked very hard to keep you that way, numb and naive.

America has never been great, but it has always had the potential to be. Greatness must be built, earned, by a people who refuse to settle for just surviving when we can thrive.

We must organize, join unions, grassroots groups and movements because collective power is the only thing that can rival the money and violence plaguing our democracy. We must demand accountability, protest, disrupt the systems that exploit us and get into good trouble. We must speak uncomfortable truths, even when they cost us friends, jobs or convenience, because silence is complicity.

We can protect each other, building networks of care for immigrants, for workers, for women, for queer communities, for anyone and everyone targeted by this system, because we all are. We must act globally, standing up against genocide and imperialism, whether it’s in Gaza, Darfur, Congo or Myanmar, because our foreign policy reveals our national morality.

Every generation faces a moment where it must decide what kind of nation it will leave behind. This is ours. If we convince ourselves that small actions like 25-hour speeches or podcasts are enough, we will hand our future over to authoritarians, oligarchs and warmongers. They will rewrite our history, erase our victories and teach our children that the America that once was, was all a lie. We cannot wait for leaders to save us. We must be the leaders we are waiting for.

I used to mourn this nation, to ache for the America that could have been, the America we were told existed. But mourning will not feed the hungry or stop the bombs from falling on hospitals abroad while our own collapse from neglect.

Mourning will not free the innocent caged in detention centers or bring back the children slaughtered in their classrooms. Mourning is safe, and mourning is useless. Only action matters now.

America should be great, not because of its wealth or its weapons, but because of its people. And it can be. But greatness will never be given; it must be earned, fought for by us, fiercely and relentlessly, until it is ours.

Jacob Nevins can be reached at [email protected].