Amherst Fire Department fights large apartment fire in Olympia Oaks apartments

Blaze leaves six residents homeless
Courtesy of Amherst Fire Department
Byline photo of Alexandra Hill
By Alexandra Hill, Head News Editor
September 9, 2025

At 11:23 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, the Amherst Fire Department (AFD) worked to extinguish a large apartment fire in the Olympia Oaks apartment complex, located behind Orchard Hill.

Within a short time, the fire consumed the entire first floor and spread through the second floor and attic of Unit 38 in Complex 85. Due to the fire’s size, the AFD requested assistance from nearby departments, including Belchertown, Hadley, Northampton, Granby and Pelham.

Amherst Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren said crews worked for two hours to extinguish the fire that spread throughout three apartments.

After the blaze was extinguished, property management and Amherst building and electrical inspectors worked to secure the site.

In a press release, the AFD said, “The building, which has three apartments, was heavily damaged and is uninhabitable. A total of approximately six residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross and property management to find housing.”

Courtesy of Amherst Fire Department

Two residents were sent to the hospital for evaluation. The AFD reported that one resident of the apartment had minor injuries after jumping from a second-story window to escape the fire.

According to Stromgren, AFD saved several pets, including two guinea pigs and a cat that were promptly returned to their respective owners.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but early reports suggest it may have started with an electric bike left on the porch.

Alexandra Hill can be reached at [email protected].

