Daniel Riccio Jr. donates 50 million to College of Engineering

On Sept. 15, University of Massachusetts Chancellor Javier Reyes announced a “historic and transformative” donation of $50 million by Daniel J. Riccio to the UMass College of Engineering.

Riccio’s donation is the largest in UMass’ history and “will support immediate and long-term initiatives to fuel innovative research, strengthen academic excellence and expand access and opportunity for generations of UMass Amherst engineering students,” Reyes said in a campus-wide email.

In response to the gift, the UMass Board of Trustees voted to rename the engineering program to the Daniel J. Riccio Jr. College of Engineering.

“There’s basically four different buckets of where the gift is going,” Riccio said in an online video released by UMass. “One is to support the university in a variety of different ways as it relates to recruiting, endowed chairs, scholarships for students and the other bit of it, which would be restricted, but restricted to three areas that I was passionate about.”

Riccio went on to discuss the different types of programming and education the donation will directly fund, including facilitating an “intersection” between technology/engineering and health sciences.

Riccio and his wife, Diane Riccio, have made other large contributions to UMass in the past, including a $15 million donation in 2022 to UMass Chan Medical School.

Riccio graduated from UMass in 1986 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He then went on to be a product designer and engineer with Apple for 26 years, working on technology advances involving developments on iPods, iPads and iPhones.

“As a proud alum, I’ve seen UMass Amherst, including its College of Engineering, become a world-class institution over the past 20 years,” Riccio said. “While UMass has come a long way, I believe it has untapped potential and with the right level of investment and support, its best days are yet to come.”

In the video statement, UMass President Marty Meehan stated, “He’s an inspiration. He’s an inspiration to our students, to our faculty, actually, to all of us. To have somebody who’s a graduate of the university playing this dramatic role. It’s going to help us produce better graduates that are ready to literally change the world.”

“His gift is a testament to the potential he sees in our students and faculty. He has spent his career envisioning the future. With this gift, he will help bring that future to life,” stated Reyes.

A naming ceremony will be held later this semester.

Alexandra Hill can be reached at [email protected].