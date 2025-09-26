Field Hockey Notebook: Ohio hands UMass first loss of the season in defensive battle

The Massachusetts field hockey team saw its undefeated run end at the hands of Ohio on Friday. The Bobcats’ (2-7, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) organized, physical defense handed No. 11 UMass (8-1, 1-1 MAC) its first loss in a hard-fought goalie duel.

Ohio broke through the Minutewomen’s midfield by converting its long passes into a steady passing rhythm. Riding a burst of fourth-quarter energy, the Bobcats notched a penalty corner with a little over ten minutes to play.

Both teams worked tirelessly all game to keep shooters from entering the circle, but UMass’ typically impenetrable defense slipped its mark at a key moment.

The Minutewomen’s Elena Clococeanu faced down an attacking Anouk Plaehn, screening goalie Myrte Van Herwijnen’s view of the ball. Quick stick handling and a clean shot broke the camel’s back and notched Ohio its first goal of the game.

The Bobcats’ grit and effort eventually got past UMass’ second-team All-American goalie, a player whose abilities have already saved the Minutewomen before. A slow first quarter gave way to a persistent Ohio offense. Five minutes into the second quarter, Van Herwijnen slid into a shot on goal twice for her only saves of the game.

One hundred yards away, sophomore Ash Stephenson anchored the Bobcats in goal through repeated waves of pressure. The away team spent significantly more time in front of the net and posted 12 shots total.

Despite only three of them going on target, plenty of UMass’ shots were inches wide or deflected by an Ohio defender. The Minutewomen varied their circle entries — through baseline feeds, late trailing runs and width — yet the Bobcats’ first defender consistently slowed the initial touch, buying time for the second and third defenders to collapse.

In the fourth quarter, Stephenson’s skill was pushed to its peak, as UMass’ Mia Smith ripped one of the game’s best shots right at the shins of the first-year starter. Stephenson dove, absorbed the strike and kicked the rebound clear, snuffing out the Minutewomen’s best look of the half.

UMass was gifted a series of penalty corners early in the second quarter. The Minutewomen couldn’t cash in, delivering uneventful shots right into the heart of the scrappy Ohio defense. The Bobcats ran out hard, filled passing lanes and stopped shots with bodies and sticks, repeatedly working to defuse UMass’ offense.

Junior midfielder Emily Beitzel blocked the visitors’ fourth consecutive corner with her shin, limping back to the goal line to defend another corner. Seconds later, she blocked Clococeanu’s shot on goal, finally granting Ohio a long-awaited break. That sequence captured the day: the Minutewomen generated volume but the Bobcats supplied the last touch.

UMass pushed numbers high, pressed on Ohio’s outlets and tried to quicken its ball speed through midfield. The Bobcats countered with patient restarts and smart clock management on free hits, forcing the Minutewomen to reset instead of striking in flow. Each 50–50 ball seemed to fall toward a green jersey, and each loose ball found a clearing stick.

Even as UMass hunted for an equalizer late and pulled its goalie, Ohio’s shape held: first runner to the top of the circle, sticks down on the posts. The final horn sealed the Minutewomen’s first setback of the season, a result defined less by chances created than by chances finished.

UMass returns to action this Sunday in Oxford, Ohio, taking on Miami (OH) in its third MAC matchup of the season. Miami is one of the top teams in the country and poses a large threat to the Minutewomen.

Matt Ford-Wellman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @MattFW_4.