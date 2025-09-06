Grant Jordan steps in under center during UMass loss

Midway through the first quarter, after the quarterback rolled out to his left, a Bryant defender brought down Brandon Rose and landed near his lower body. That was the last play of the game for the Massachusetts football team’s starting quarterback, as he left to the locker room and didn’t return.

In his absence, head coach Joe Harasymiak called on graduate student Grant Jordan to lead UMass’ (0-2) offense. In his first legitimate game action at the FBS level, the former Yale starter had to deal with another FCS foe in the Bulldogs (1-1), a team that was going blow-for-blow with the Minutemen.

In a losing performance, Jordan gave his team a mixed bag. His resilience was obvious, some throws were sharp and he even provided a little bit of McGuirk magic, but there were setbacks as well. His statline paints an inconsistent picture: 13-of-22 for 205 yards and an interception. On this night, that wasn’t enough.

“I thought [Jordan] came in [and] obviously did some good things,” Harasymiak said. “I thought he was in a rhythm there for a little bit, and ultimately he gave us a chance to win the game. Certainly I think [there’s] some situational football there, not taking sacks in certain situations is critical … but [I’m] proud of him.”

You’d be remiss not to first mention the biggest play of Jordan’s night, which was also one of the craziest that Minutemen fans have seen in recent memory: a true college football moment that exemplified the chaotic side of the sport. On a third-and-10 from midfield, center Benjamin Roy Jr. launched an early snap at the quarterback’s feet, which required him to pick up the bobbling ball 12 yards back from the line of scrimmage with a Bryant defender closing in.

He stepped up in the pocket, making it past the edge rushers. He extended the ball out with his right hand, and another defender dove and whiffed. Then, as a linebacker and lineman converged, it was bombs away to wideout Donnie Gray, open via the Bulldogs assuming there was no shot that Jordan could keep the play alive.

“Unbelievable play … to be able to create that,” Harasymiak said.

The 41-yard catch put UMass on the outskirts of field goal range, leading to an eventual school-record 53-yard field goal from Derek Morris.

Past that play, it became evident early that Jordan is the Minutemen’s most scramble-happy signal caller. The quarterback carried the ball five times or more in eight games last season, and in just over three quarters Saturday, he put up nine for 28 yards to go along with several rollouts. His first impressive play came on a third-and-10 at midfield, where eye manipulation and speed turned one of those rollouts into a 14-yard conversion.

Later on, with UMass up 13-3, Jordan rolled out to his right on a third-and-goal and delivered a little sidestep, freezing Bryant linebacker Brandon Perkins. Another sidestep and a leap into the end zone gave the Minutemen their largest lead of the night, one that ultimately did not last.

There were confident throws littered throughout the quarterback’s night. In the fourth quarter drive leading up to the field goal, he executed multiple short passes perfectly. In the second quarter, a 50-yard completion to Jacquon Gibson set up his rushing touchdown. The throw wasn’t perfect, but it was good enough to where Gibson could reach out and haul it in.

Next to those completions were rough incompletions, serving as potential glimpses into why he ended up as a backup. Some of his misses were blatant, landing in no man’s land between multiple receivers. Another throw was short, and a screen pass to Gray in the fourth flew over the wideout’s head.

Then there was Jordan’s interception, a play that didn’t lead to Bulldogs points, but did lead to another empty possession for the home team in a one-point loss. With the scoreboard still reading 13-3 UMass, Jordan rolled out to his right at his own 18. He had tight end Reece Adkins in the flat and Gray near the sideline 15 yards downfield. Bryant defensive back Azarel Juste was in the middle of the two, goading the quarterback to go one way or the other.

Jordan chose a third option, throwing at Gray but failing to provide enough loft on the ball to get it over Juste. The sophomore defender caught it, and another opportunity for the Minutemen promptly slipped away.

The future for Jordan is unclear. Harasymiak said postgame that Rose’s x-rays came back negative, but that’s no guarantee that the Utah transfer will suit up next week against Iowa. If Jordan does have to play against the Big Ten school, a respectable showing might lead the staff to play things more conservative with Rose’s return.

Regardless of what’s next for him though, Jordan brought his first true in-game impression to UMass Saturday. Good was mixed with bad, and if he makes future showings, the program will hope that the former outweighs the latter.

