Letter: Violence over politics has no place on campus or in our country

The brutal murder of Charlie Kirk shocked the nation. For me, the jolt was especially intense, because it happened at a university campus—an institution dedicated to having robust and civil debate. In a democratic society, even the most polarizing ideas must be met with words, not weapons.

I disagree strongly with Kirk’s views. For example, I intensely oppose his opinion that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was a “huge mistake” or that Democratic policies on immigration are intended to decrease white demographics in America. I see these views as contrary to the best ideals of America. I also oppose his website, “Professors Watchlist,” which seeks to intimidate faculty who espouse views from the left.

But here is something too important to ignore. Whatever one’s opinion of what he said or how he said it, he did what few political activists dare to do—engage directly with those who deeply disagreed with him. He put forward some principled arguments that deserve to be challenged, debated and refuted through reasoned conversation, not silenced by murder.

It is alarming that in a national survey asking whether respondents would advocate using violence to stop a speech, just 58 percent of Gen Z said violence is never acceptable, compared to roughly 80 percent of all Americans. Notably, there were no meaningful differences between respondents aged 18 to 26 years old who were enrolled in college or not. If younger generations continue to believe it is okay to use violence to prevent free speech, our nation will become more vulnerable to democratic decay and political violence.

Here at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, we have an obligation to model something better. A university is not merely a collection of classrooms and dorms where you spend four years before starting your career. It is also a community of thought where students encounter ideas they have never considered, where they are challenged to sharpen their thinking and where they learn to speak with courage—even when it feels uncomfortable. It is also a place where all of us nurture norms that enable others to speak up rather than to be shamed into submission and self-censorship.

Last spring, several UMass professors founded “UMass Faculty for Open Inquiry and Civil Dialogue” to foster open inquiry and civil dialogue, support academic freedom, encourage diverse perspectives, promote respectful debate and to strengthen our commitment to intellectual rigor at UMass.

The faculty organized a series of lunches with students from across campus, as part of a project called “Minds Meeting over Meals.” The goal was to create a relaxed yet structured setting where students could discuss challenges when talking about issues across lines of political, cultural and religious differences. The experience was illuminating.

Students told faculty members that they often self-censor, not because they fear formal punishment, but because they worry about being ostracized by peers. Conservative, moderate, religious and international students especially said they feel constrained in speaking up.

Faculty members found that intimidation can take the form of social ostracization—labeling others as “bad people” if they say something that goes against one’s own views. This kind of dynamic chills open debate and free speech.

And yet, students also said they wanted more opportunities like these lunches. More spaces where they could engage in respectful disagreement, hear from people who see the world differently and not feel that every discussion is a minefield. These conversations reminded us that there is a real hunger for dialogue, discussion and even debate at UMass, only if we have the courage to nurture it.

Our job as a university is to make it easier, not harder, for students to practice these habits.

Faculty members seek to host conversations on challenging topics, bring together faculty and students across ideological divides and work to cultivate a campus culture where disagreement is not feared but embraced as a path to deeper understanding.

As members of this university, we can act. Here’s what we can do together:

Seek constructive disagreement: Invite speakers from across the ideological spectrum, including those whose views we may strongly disagree with. As philosopher John Stuart Mill said, “He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that.”

Model civil discourse: In our classrooms, public events and interactions with one another across campus, reinforce norms of respectful listening and reasoned response.

Protect academic freedom and free speech: Ensure faculty and students feel secure in expressing dissent on prevailing views without fear of retribution. This also means defending these freedoms from intrusion by government or other powerful actors that may seek to restrict our commitment to seeking knowledge.

Reject intimidation and violence categorically: Intimidation and violence chill speech and destroy the possibility of reasoned disagreement, which is democracy’s lifeblood.

The killing of Charlie Kirk is a warning to us all. We must fortify our efforts to stand for open inquiry, civil dialogue and robust debate.

Let us affirm anew that no matter how much we disagree, intimidation and violence over ideas and politics have no place in democratic life. UMass can and should be a model for the rest of the country on how to disagree passionately and peacefully.

Ray La Raja is Professor of Political Science and Director of UMass Faculty for Open Inquiry and Civil Dialogue. He can be reached at [email protected].