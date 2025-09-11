Men’s Soccer Notebook: Minutemen retain Kennedy Cup in Lowell

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team brought home the Kennedy Cup for the second consecutive year against UMass Lowell, winning 3-1 on Wednesday. The Minutemen (4-1-1) beat the Riverhawks (3-2-1) thanks to second half dominance.

Early in the second half, Matt Cence set up for a corner kick on the left side of the net, looking to find a go-ahead goal. Cence aired the ball out across the field, finding Aidan Kelly on the opposite side of the six-yard box.

Kelly leaped over his defender and headed the ball into the net, giving UMass a 2-1 lead. The senior defender scored his fourth goal of the season and has now scored in consecutive Kennedy Cup matchups against UMass Lowell.

Before Cence’s game-leading corner assist, the Minutemen had five previous corner kick opportunities in the first half, all going scoreless with multiple offside calls.

The visitors opened the game very aggressively against the Riverhawks, striking first in the 15th minute.

Junior Ivan Vrh’s first shot hit the bar, but he hustled and got an offensive rebound to take another shot and put it past Jorge Ortega. The goal was the Minutemen’s first of the game and Vrh’s second of the season.

Just over five minutes later, UMass Lowell quickly answered. Junior forward Linus Musielak found an opening and rebounded off a deflection from UMass’ Matt Fordham to tie the game. The goal was Musielak’s second of the season.

After Kelly’s goal at the 57th minute, the Minutemen added to their lead when freshman Thomas Wadas got a pass to the middle of the net from teammate Magnús Halldórsson, scoring the second goal of his collegiate career. Halldórsson earned his first point of the season with the assist.

The Riverhawks had some close opportunities to take the lead during the first half. Minutemen goalie Alex Geczy made an important double save, preventing a goal from Alex Holmstrom which led to a corner kick that went scoreless.

The second half was silent for the Riverhawks and loud for UMass. UMass Lowell had zero corner kick chances and only one shot on goal in the second half, which Geczy saved.

While the Riverhawks maintained possession of the ball 58 percent of the time during the first half, it didn’t allow them to take over offensively. The Minutemen had more corner kick opportunities but also got more offsides called against them, limiting their shot-on-goal chances.

UMass had four offside calls, with multiple coming off corner kick opportunities. The Minutemen made direct contact with UMass Lowell goalie Ortega three different times in the first 25 minutes of regulation. Two of the times were ruled fouls, but it was a sign of how UMass attacked the net throughout the game.

The biggest proponent of the Minutemen’s offensive aggression was Vrh as he led UMass with four shots, putting two on goal and scoring one. Wadas, Kelly, Fordham and Cence all followed with one shot each as Fordham was the lone shooter without a goal or assist. Cence had the Minutemen’s lone assist, his second set-up of the year.

Justin Pham led the Riverhawks in shots, firing four without landing one on net. Holmstrom and Musielak followed with a pair of shots each, with three of them threatening the goal, but only one coming through.

UMass’ next matchup is on Sept. 13, as it continues its road trip against New Hampshire. The match is set to start at 6 p.m. and will be available to watch live on ESPN+.

