Men’s Soccer Notebook: UMass men’s soccer battles to a 0-0 draw against New Hampshire

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team tied New Hampshire 0-0 in a tight defensive battle. Minutemen (4-1-2) goalkeeper Dean Linden earned a clean sheet in his first collegiate start, stepping in after usual starter Alex Geczy was scratched from the lineup right before kickoff.

Linden was tested early and often, but the most important of his five saves came with 27:30 left in the game. With the Wildcats (0-3-2) on the rush, Terry Makedika settled the ball on the right wing. The senior delivered a crisp pass to Ryo Miata, who took his space before curling in a pass to the top of the 6-yard box. Freshman Santino Moriconi timed his run perfectly, flicking a strong header towards the far post. Linden sprang into the air, extending his right arm to swat away the shot and preserve the 0-0 deadlock.

Five minutes later, Linden took away another goal on a sharp-angle shot from Elias Khodri. Khodri dribbled down the left side, darting towards the net and uncorking a screamer towards the near-side top corner. The sophomore goalie jumped, tipping the ball off the crossbar, then scrambled back into position to punch the carom out of harm’s way.

UMass had a chance to take the lead 11 minutes into the second half, but New Hampshire’s Scott Williams stood tall. Gavin Brummer faked a long shot, then slipped between two Wildcat defenders inside the box. With his lane cut off, the sophomore centered to Ivan Vrh, who collected the pass with his back to the goal. Vrh spun around and ripped a low shot on frame, but Williams collapsed to his right to keep the score tied.

Senior Aaron O’Malley had the Minutemen’s last scoring opportunity with 6:50 left in the match. After coming off the bench, O’Malley found himself alone just outside the box with the ball. He sized up the goal and scorched a shot aimed at the lower left corner, but it skidded wide.

Both goalies played hero for their respective teams, but it was Williams who led the game with eight saves. Five of those came in the first half, including a sharp reactionary dive on a header from Aidan Kelly off a corner kick delivered by Thomas Wadas.

The visitors dominated possession early on, tallying nine shots to New Hampshire’s three. UMass also led in shots on goal, 5-2, and corner kicks, 3-1. The high press that has fueled the Minutemen under head coach Fran O’Leary was consistently taking away Wildcat defenders’ time and space, preventing them from building up through the back.

In the second half, New Hampshire flipped the pitch, pinning UMass in its defensive half for long stretches. After struggling to string together passes in the first half, Wildcat midfielders and forwards produced several sequences of tight passing that led to shots on goal, notching six shots in the period to the Minutemen’s four.

Kelly, UMass’ leading goal scorer with four on the season, and Brummer led the Minutemen offensively, each taking three shots. Wadas, who has seven points on the season, and Jalen Belong chipped in with two shots each.

The defenses of both teams shone, routinely shutting down attacks as they crossed midfield and quickly getting balls out of dangerous areas. Although there were several high-danger set-piece opportunities for both teams, all were well-defended and cleared by both backlines.

UMass looks to preserve its undefeated road record against Princeton on Sep. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Princeton. That game will be available to watch live on ESPN+.

James Rust can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @James__Rust.