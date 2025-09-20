Minutewomen field hockey shuts out Kent State 4-0

The Massachusetts field hockey team secured a dominant 4-0 win over Kent State to earn its first ever Mid-American Conference victory on Friday. With yet another shutout under their belt, the Minutewomen (7-0, 1-0 MAC) have maintained an undefeated record at the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex going back to 2023.

“I thought our team played really well,” head coach Barb Weinberg said. “The point was made at halftime that we need to keep moving the ball and find the simple passes … With our rotations and the depth of our squad, I think that’s eventually going to wear a lot of teams down.”

Sealing the win at the end of the third quarter was sophomore Cara Falconer. The team’s fourth goal occurred when freshman Emily Barrett fired the ball toward the cage. As the ball approached, the Woking, England native tipped it past the goalkeeper for the final goal of the match. With the deflection, Falconer tallied her first goal of the season.

Starting off strong in conference play, Alexa Collins found the back of the net in the first quarter of Friday’s match. Deflected in from Sophia Ponzini’s shot, Collins scored her second goal of the season.

Sparked by Weinberg’s halftime talk, UMass began the second half on the front foot with Collins finding the back of the net once again. The Limerick Township, Pennsylvania native got an impressive tip off Gabby Benkenstein’s shot to not only double the score but also earn herself her first career brace.

“[Collins’] work rate is always fantastic, and she constantly works on goal scoring,” Weinberg said. “We’re constantly reminding her that’s not the only attribute you bring to the strike line … [but] for her to convert today was great.”

Increasing the lead later and scoring her first collegiate goal was freshman Lina Kroeger. Off a penalty corner, Kroeger put the ball away to give the Minutewomen a 3-0 lead. Falconer and Benkenstein had the assists.

Standout goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen anchored UMass’ defense, securing its fourth shutout of the season against the Golden Flashes (1-5, 0-1 MAC) while making seven saves. Commanding the backline, she was aided by a Minutewomen defense that allowed just three penalty corners.

“We had talked going into this game, we’ve given up quite a few defense penalty corners [throughout] the season, I think we were at 34 going into this weekend,” Weinberg said. “We didn’t concede a penalty corner until I think four minutes left in the game, so much improved today.”

Five players recorded multi-shot games for UMass, including junior Neva Eisenga. Kent State was led by Maia Sarrabayrouse and Delfina Larripa, who each recorded three shots and a shot on goal.

Friday’s game marked the Minutewomen’s first conference matchup as a member of the MAC. Looking ahead, Weinberg expressed enthusiasm when it came to her team’s new home.

“I think the MAC is going to be tough,” Weinberg said. “I think the upper end of the MAC, Miami [(OH)], James Madison, Appalachian State, all have really good early season results and I think it’s going to be very, very competitive.”

UMass will return home to Gladchuk for its next matchup on Sunday, Sept. 21. Looking to continue their winning streak, the Minutewomen will face Albany at 1 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

