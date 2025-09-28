Notebook: UMass men’s soccer falls short in Summit League opener

As two novice teams in the Summit League squared off in the opening game of conference play, the Massachusetts soccer team was unable to snap the Delaware Blue Hens’ undefeated streak on Saturday, losing 2-1.

Richard Monath scored the winning goal for Delaware. Freddy Jeffreys and Jan Schroeder earned the assists on the play. Schroeder kicked the ball towards the net from left to right and Monath found an opening from the pass to gave his team the lead for the first time in the game.

UMass struck first after a Matt Cence breakaway opportunity found the back of the net in the 35th minute. He joined Aidan Kelly and JP Mbuthia to lead the team with four goals scored this season.

Just following the Blue Hens second unanswered goal, during the kickoff where the Minutemen received possession, Kelly and Mikey Johnson got into a heated exchange, leading to both players going ground. Both Kelly and Johnson got yellow cards for unsporting behavior. Delaware ranks last in the Summit League for yellow cards this season with just six.

The Blue Hens quickly responded to the Minutemen’s goal. Just a little over three minutes later, Delaware’s leading scorer, Marius Stenner, slid towards the ball off a pass from Jan Schroeder to the right side of the net to tie the game at one.. Stenner was 2024 Coastal Athletic Association Rookie of the Year and is currently tied nationally for game-winning goals this season with four.

Both the Minutemen and Blue Hens joined the Summit League this season as part of conference realignment. The Blue Hens won their first CAA tournament in 2011 and qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2013 and 2016 as well.

UMass had zero corner kick opportunities in the first half and only one in the second. Delaware, however, had seven corner kick chances. Corner kicks have been a highlight for setting up the Minutemen’s offense this season.

Fouls and giving up free kicks have been a major gap for the Minutemen this season. The team committed 11 fouls to the Blue Hens’ seven. UMass has also committed 119 fouls this season while its respective opponents have only committed 113.

Delaware outscored its opponents 23-2 entering the game and recorded six shutouts. Three of the clean sheets this season came in a row and Cence’s goal was the first time that the Blue Hens have trailed any team at any point of a game this season.

The Minutemen lead the conference in shot attempts with 125 and shots on goal with 65. The Blue Hens limited the shot opportunities, allowing their opponents only 13 shot attempts and only four on goal. This is also the third consecutive game where UMass has given up two goals. This is the first time the team has done this since last September and October, when they gave up at least two goals in games against George Mason, Fordham and Vermont.

The Minutemen have shown the ability to find opportunities in attack this season, as they rank No. 2 in the Summit League in average goals per game, only behind Delaware. UMass has taken 138 shots on goal this season while opponents have only amassed 89.

The Minutemen travel back to Massachusetts next, heading to Worcester to face Holy Cross in their last non-conference game of the 2025 season. Kickoff on Tuesday, Sept. 30 is set for 6 p.m. and the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

