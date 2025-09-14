Pellegrino: One step forward, two steps back for UMass football

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Keegan Andrews lined up for his fifth punt of the night on his own 25-yard line, launching the football into orbit for a grand total of 70 air yards. Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen was forced to retreat and catch the booming punt over his shoulder before turning towards the field of play on the outskirts of his own end zone. After evading countless tacklers with an array of shifty cuts, the graduate wide receiver danced from one sideline to the other before bursting free for the longest punt return touchdown in Hawkeyes (2-1) history.

The Massachusetts football team can never do two things right in a row. Once the whistle blows a positive play dead, the following one always seems to counteract it. Consistency on either side of the ball is enough to win games on many occasions, but UMass (0-3) has yet to locate any semblance of stability since joining the FBS ranks in 2012.

In Saturday’s 47-7 loss to Iowa, instances of taking one step forward and two (or perhaps more) in the opposite direction were seen far too often for the Minutemen to be a competitive football team. In the third quarter, Wetjen’s touchdown was just the tip of the iceberg. UMass also lost cornerback TJ Magee on the tell-all play, as he was transported to the hospital after taking a hit to the head and neck area. Luckily, he was alert and moving his extremities thanks to the swift work of both medical teams.

With Brandon Rose out injured, Yale transfer Grant Jordan made his first start under center for the Minutemen. His offensive line did him no favors all night. Jordan used his legs to create UMass’ only score, and he had to do so whilst running for his life. The Hawkeyes’ pass rush turned the offensive line into a walking turnstile, leaving Jordan scampering back to the 23-yard line during the goal-to-go play that was snapped from the 6-yard line. He navigated his way into the north end zone at Kinnick Stadium, but he negated it two drives later.

On a crucial fourth-and-4, while standing on the midfield logo, Jordan looked to his left in delight as he watched wideout Tyree Kelly beat Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee off the line with a fabulous release. With no high safeties in sight, Kelly broke on a perfectly run slant from left to right. All that was left to do was to deliver the ball for a would-be walk-in touchdown. Instead, Jordan sailed the pass multiple yards away from the outstretched left hand of the wide-open Kelly.

“I thought if we converted that, [we] maybe put a little pressure on them there going into the half,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “Probably wanted a more accurate ball there. We’ve been aggressive on fourth down, today we were 0-for-2, we were 0-for-10 on third down, not going to win like that … we got to convert some of them.”

Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski made the Minutemen pay immediately, leading a touchdown drive spanning less than a minute and rushing in for a 13-yard score on the ground. Instead of cutting the deficit to a respectable 23-14 heading into the half, the botched throw handed Iowa a drive in plus territory and extended the host’s lead to an insurmountable 30-7.

The offensive line had absolutely no answers for any of the Hawkeyes’ pass rushing strategies. Iowa amassed five sacks alongside 11 tackles for loss and two additional quarterback hits. Jordan was essentially given no choice but to perpetually abandon the pocket with the lack of competent blocking. AJ Hairston kept the trend of multiple quarterbacks appearing in each contest this season with his four completions on eight attempts in the second half.

To UMass’ credit, its run stop was not half bad, at least compared to the expectations of the three-headed running back attack the Hawkeyes brought into the matchup. A number of short-yardage chances were blown up and the trio finished with 148 combined yards on an average of 5.3 yards per carry. A slight positive, of course, means that there’s something elsewhere to directly cancel it out.

In this case, it was the abysmal performance of the defensive backs. Gronowski threw for 44 yards and 83 yards in his first two games of the season, only to unleash a 179-yard performance against the Minutemen’s secondary. Safety Jeremiah McGill found himself lost in coverage in the middle of the field just seconds into the game, ceding a 45-yard bomb with no resistance — the longest completion of Gronowski’s Iowa career. That play only set the tone for more of the same throughout the loss.

If the point wasn’t already clear enough, each time UMass creates a good play, it follows with one far worse, and usually does so promptly. Now, the Minutemen are headed into an even darker spot. A laundry list of defensive players were already out injured, and Saturday’s loss contributed an exponential increase in that number.

On a day in which UMass managed to turn the ball over zero times, was flagged for just one penalty and scored a touchdown on one hundred percent of its trips to the red zone, the abundance of other shortcomings were much too detrimental to overcome against a Big Ten powerhouse, even in the slightest.

