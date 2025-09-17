Men’s Soccer Notebook: Princeton takes down UMass 2-0 in fierce battle

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team fell on the road to the Princeton Tigers, losing 1-0 in a physical battle. The Minutemen (4-2-2) were in it for 78 minutes, but the consistent Princeton (3-1) pressure was too tough to handle.

UMass came into the game off a weekend draw against New Hampshire in which its offense failed to score a goal. The Minutemen did the same against the Tigers as they continue to suffer from the loss of starting forward JP Mbuthia.

With about 20 minutes to go, UMass had a grip on the game and both teams were starting to increase their aggressiveness. The teams combined for 30 fouls throughout the night.

Minutemen center back Aidan Kelly sent a long ball towards Magnús Ingi Halldórsson, who then collided hard with Princeton goalkeeper Andrew Samuels. Halldórsson got an errant shot off via header, but the collision sent the Iceland native to the ground in pain.

From that, a 15-minute stoppage occurred, taking UMass’ momentum away.

The Tigers then took solid control of the game, finding rhythm on their passes and a midfield burst not seen all contest.

With 12 minutes left, Minutemen freshman Thomas Wadas was dispossessed at midfield, leading to a Princeton counterattack. Tigers’ defender Roka Tsunehara delivered a pinpoint through ball to Daniel Ittycheria, who was left alone against UMass backup goalkeeper Dean Linden. Ittycheria decided to fake right and go left, but his shot drilled right off the forward-charging Linden, striking his chest.

Linden, who was playing in just his second ever collegiate game, looked like he saved a draw for UMass, but Princeton was determined.

The Tigers began to beat the Minutemen to most contested balls, and their defense stood strong. With nine minutes left, UMass got dispossessed once again, but this time Princeton capitalized.

Another beautiful through ball from Liam Beckwith sailed between Minutemen defenders, towards the feet of the Tigers’ Jack Jasinski. The senior forward took a couple of touches past a retreating Kelly and buried it into the top corner, at Linden’s near post. There was nothing the sophomore goalie could do about it.

The Minutemen tried a couple of end-of-game prayers, courtesy of Matt Fordham’s long throw, but nothing was working against Princeton’s defensive discipline.

In desperation, UMass had heavy numbers up the field, but Princeton wasn’t bothered. They collected the ball off a Minutemen mishap and went on another counterattack, this time two against one.

Tigers’ midfielder Bardia Hormozi flew up the pitch with Tsunehara by his side. Kelly defended Hormozi, but then he slid a ball over to Tsunehara for the tap-in as Princeton completed its late-game charge.

Without Mbuthia, UMass’ offense looked outnumbered in the second half. The Minutemen didn’t register a shot on goal throughout the frame and totaled one shot overall.

Princeton had nine shots in the second half, with four of them coming on Linden’s net. The latter stages of the game belonged to the Tigers, but UMass had its chances as well.

About 15 minutes into the game, star Minutemen forward Matt Cence dribbled past four different Princeton defenders to create an opportunity, but his shot went whiskers wide of Samuels’ net.

The game featured a fierce midfield battle, but it was UMass that was better in the first half. Along with Halldórsson, Shane Velez and Ivan Vrh, the Minutemen defense was on lockdown.

Fordham displayed his abstract slide tackling strategy multiple times. His support on defense led to a couple of chances up the field for Wadas, but his two first-half shots went wide of the post.

UMass ended the game with seven shots, two of which were on goal. The Minutemen couldn’t capitalize on the six shots they attempted in the first half, leading to a late-night loss.

UMass plays host to Yale next weekend on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Rudd Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and the game can be streamed on the Summit League Network.

Ezekiel Altman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @EzekielAltman.