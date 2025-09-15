QueerCore Fest: A jamboree of love, rage and belonging

“I’m the son of rage and love,” goes a potent lyric from Green Day’s “American Idiot.” Sung by bisexual frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, this lyric sums up the potent Queer emotions experienced at QueerCore Fest at CitySpace in Easthampton on Saturday.

QueerCore Fest gathered “a whole room of humans gathered to love, rage and celebrate each other’s existence,” on Saturday, Sept. 13. With the Trump administration imposing policies regarding the LGBTQ+ community, many have recently felt the world is impossible to live in. Right alongside hopelessness and isolation, there is an unceasing determination to ally with one’s own skin.

QueerCore Fest gave equally contradictory sentiments: rage and love, time to shine. Organized by life coach Ben Delozier, bassist Issley Manzi and a slew of volunteers, QueerCore Fest roared through its two-day run in a sea of raised fists and warm embraces.

“There is so much … that is worthy of being deeply angry about … [but] somewhere inside every human is something that wants to remember our belonging to each other,” Delozier said. Art and music are Delozier’s “portal” for building a community.

Both Delozier and Manzi have been long-time participants in Western Massachusetts’s DIY (Do-it-Yourself) music scene. Manzi, lead of punk duo Film and Gender , summed up his mission, explaining, “In DIY music … every good show is a gathering place. Having that intimacy in these large spaces creates that spur for people to make connections.”

Throughout the show on Saturday, several bands affirmed QueerCore Fest’s mission statement of community and safe havens. “If you can’t speak up for yourself, we are here,” Sapien Joyride drummer Anais Richard said.

When concertgoers weren’t slam-dancing or tapping their feet, you could find them congregated on the venue’s steps and around merch tables, rejoicing in their hope for a better world. The festival aimed to create a space for trans youth who would have otherwise felt isolated and confused.

For Manzi, his most upsetting memories of queerness were not knowing who they were and not feeling safe in his own skin.

“I never had a conversation with a trans person … it took like one conversation with a trans person for my egg to crack,” Manzi said. “Younger queer people can go and have access to these spaces … to meet and see other queer and genderqueer people. That’s something I could have really used.”

M Rudder, organizer of the festival’s adjunct vendor, Yet Another Queer Pop-Up Market, stressed the importance of creating “a third space … where suddenly they’re not the only queer trans person,” they said. Coming together in a third space lifts the metaphorical gates on repressed emotions: to love, to rage and to become whole once again.

“You’re going to go home with … this embodied sense and experience of being in space with all of these people with this music nurturing nourishing things … that’s part of the resistance … figuring out where you can be fed,” Rudder said.

QueerCore Fest donated “all proceeds” of the festival to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), and Queer Palestinian-American author Hannah Moushabeck addressed the crowd between sets.

“I had to hire a bodyguard for a children’s book author … she had so many death threats because she’s Palestinian. I come to spaces like this because … I am here to receive hope … I’m tired, I’m angry, I’m horrified and it’s relieving to see that so many are too,” Moushabeck said.

“I move through the world with a lot of hope … simultaneously, to be quite honest … I feel scared. I don’t feel like I lead with that fear, but I feel it and I hold it in me,” Delozier shared. That fear can make you forget who you are, what it means to be alive.

“There are still billions of human beings in this world that get to decide what kinds of spaces we create … That’s the antidote for me,” Delozier said. After the festival’s closing set, Delozier urged attendees to seek out more festivals like QueerCore Fest, “throughout the valley, throughout New England, throughout the country, throughout the world.”

