Soundtracking the season: cabins, trails and fall weather

The changing seasons bring more than crisp air and falling leaves – they bring the opportunity to change up your playlists. A new school year is the perfect time to freshen up your music library with some tracks that capture that fall feeling. So, here is a selection of songs that embody the spirit of the season and will give your fall days the perfect soundtrack.

“Flowers in Your Hair” by The Lumineers

How could a list of fall songs be complete without The Lumineers? The multi-platinum folk band delivers a fun ballad about growing up and the changing seasons of love with their track “Flowers in Your Hair.” A stripped-down track featuring bouncy fingerpicked guitar riffs, punchy kick drum and their classic call and response choruses, The Lumineers put together a song that truly captures the feeling of fall.

“Beige” by Yoke Lore

Drawing on elements of folk and pop in his 2017 track “Beige,” Yoke Lore blends banjo and synth to create a dynamic blend that feels both folk-rooted and atmospheric. With layered vocals and an echo fit for the valleys of the mountains, listeners are treated to a feeling of grandiosity that takes the feelings of fall and makes them seem everlasting.

“Going to California” by Led Zeppelin

Known for their punchy rock riffs and powerful vocals, Led Zeppelin expands their sound with their acoustic ballad “Going to California.” With Robert Plant’s wistful lyrics and Jimmy Page’s soulful guitar, the band delivers a folksy track that is both touching and timeless, and one sure to give your walk to class a more nostalgic feeling this fall.

“Clay Pigeons” by Michael Cera

When not acting in blockbuster films, Michael Cera cements himself as a solid indie artist with his 2014 album, “True That,” whose standout track is a cover of Blaze Foley’s “Clay Pigeons.” Imparting his own indie spin on the track, Cera delivers an introspective ballad on the human condition that builds on Foley’s original. With soft vocals, layered instrumentals and Cera’s boyish charm, this track encapsulates the feeling of changing seasons through the changes of life.

“Smaller Acts” by Zach Bryan

Beyond his mainstream hits, Zach Bryan’s discography is rich with tracks commenting on the little things in life, and no song of his paints a picture of the simple parts of fall more than “Smaller Acts.” Built around a single acoustic guitar, the song’s simple composition complements its lyrics about love and everyday joys. With vivid fall imagery and a compelling love story to boot, Bryan crafts a track that is sure to remind you of the beauty of fall this season.

“Jersey Giant” by Evan Honer and Julia DiGrazia

A staple country love song, “Jersey Giant” tells the story of a love long gone but never forgotten. Originally an unreleased song by Tyler Childers, Evan Honer and Julia DiGrazia present a breathtaking cover that encompasses the raw emotion of the song. Accompanied by a bouncy acoustic guitar and bright mandolin, the pair delivers a heartfelt duet sure to inspire feelings of love this fall season.

“Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran

Best known for soundtracking countless weddings across the 2010s, Ed Sheeran’s propensity for love seeps into all corners of his discography. His 2020 single, “Afterglow,” is a mellow acoustic ballad about the small moments in love. Sheeran delivers a track that fills listeners with the warm feelings of love in the early fall mornings. With soft acoustic guitar and lyricism overflowing with fall imagery, this track is surely going to set the fall mood.

“Strawberry Wine” by Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan delivers a minimalistic song about yearning to make a love work, treating listeners to a sweet, emotional ballad with his track “Strawberry Wine.”Featuring sparkly, layered guitar riffs backing some of the rawest lyrics of his career, Kahan crafts a track that not only makes listeners feel his longing but takes them with him. Imbued with Kahan’s ability to capture the feelings of a New England fall, “Strawberry Wine” deserves to make its way onto your playlist.

“Guaranteed” by Eddie Vedder

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder delivers listeners an introspective acoustic track with “Guaranteed.” With touching and profound lyricism providing a unique perspective on the human condition, Vedder not only entices listeners with his songwriting but makes them reflect on their lives as well. A simple acoustic ballad flushed with raw, emotional lyrics, coupled with warm, resonant guitar, “Guaranteed” is a must-add for your playlist this fall.

